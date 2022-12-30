Paris Hilton 'Closes Out 2022' with Updated Version of 'Stars Are Blind': 'It Felt Right'

Paris Hilton fans are sliving!

On Friday, the star surprised fans by releasing an updated version of her 2006 hit single "Stars Are Blind."

"This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," she wrote on Instagram about "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)."

"Seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special.👸🏼 Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career."

"I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued, adding that more music is coming in 2023.

In the updated version, Hilton re-recorded her vocals and worked with producer Fernando Garibay, who originally produced the track. She also tapped Clint Gibbs to remix the project.

Hilton teased an announcement earlier this week, writing, "Me when I have a secret that's going to break the internet on 12/30."

The following day she gave fans more details: "Me omw to the record studio after User409279 said we need to bring back Y2K pop." She added, "New year, new P."

"Stars Are Blind" was released in June 2006 as the lead single from the Simple Life star's self-titled debut album Paris. The track charted at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in the 16 years since has become considered an underrated classic.

The song found new life in 2020 when writer/director Emerald Fennell included it in a memorable scene from her Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman. Stars Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham sang along to the track in the aisles of a pharmacy for a rare lighthearted moment in the critically acclaimed thriller.

"It's one of my favorite songs. I needed a song for this movie that, if a boy that you liked knew every word to, you'd be incredibly impressed, and you'd know he had good taste," Fennell told Entertainment Weekly in December. "It's a brilliant song, it's one of my ultimate bops."

Hilton has spent her recent years DJing, though she's also released collaborations like 2021's "Melting" with Electric Polar Bears, 2020's "I Blame You" with LODATO and 2019's "Lone Wolves" with MATTN.

"Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)" is out now, exclusively on Amazon Music.