Paris Hilton Says She's 'Beyond Honored' to Perform 'Stars Are Blind' and More at NYC Pride Festival (Exclusive)

This year's LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in New York City is going to leave attendees saying, "That's hot."

Paris Hilton is heading to the Big Apple on June 25 to perform a special DJ set, during which she'll sing her hit "Stars Are Blind" and another song, at the Dreamland Pride Festival in Central Park, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

"I am beyond honored for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride," the musician, socialite and businesswoman tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I'm so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves, in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice."

Hilton continues, "I will continue to use my platform to speak out and spread love, tolerance, acceptance and support. It's the Summer of Sliving, and I can't wait to Sliv with everyone at Dreamland Pride in Central Park!"

SummerStage in Central Park. David Jon

Produced by Jake Resnicow, the already sold-out Dreamland Pride Festival will be held at SummerStage in Central Park and features other performers including Purple Disco Machine and to-be-announced special guests.

Marking Central Park's first-ever Pride festival, Dreamland Pride is described in a press release as "the immersive LGBTQ+ art, music and wellness festival."

"It's always been my dream to celebrate Pride in my hometown in the heart of Central Park," Resnicow tells PEOPLE in a statement. "It's a celebration of community and diversity, as we work to achieve 100% acceptance for our LGBTQ+ community."

Hilton released her debut album Paris in 2006, and its hit single "Stars Are Blind" has remained a fan-favorite song ever since. At the end of last year, she performed the track at Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside Miley Cyrus and Sia — proving its continued relevance. She also remade the song as "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)" and released the updated rendition on Dec. 30.

Over the nearly 17 years since her album was released, however, Hilton has never performed a full-length concert of her own music. She's currently gearing up to do so in partnership with Absolut vodka on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Simple Life star recently revealed to Rolling Stone that she's working on her second album. She told the outlet that she's working with hit producer Benny Blanco and considering songs sent to her by friends including Cyrus and Meghan Trainor.