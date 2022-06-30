Paris Hilton Opens Up About Attending Britney Spears' Wedding over DJing for President Joe Biden

Paris Hilton said she was offered to DJ the Summit of Americas dinner earlier this month, but turned it down in order to attend Britney Spears' wedding on the same day

Paris Hilton is one loyal friend.

After Handler, 47, asked Hilton about a "conflict" that involved Spears' wedding day, the star explained that President Joe Biden had asked her to DJ the Summit of Americas dinner, which she turned down to instead be by her friend's side.

"It was the same night of Britney's wedding, and I was like, 'No, I'm not going to miss that,' " Hilton said. "And they were like, 'We can send a helicopter, [you can] fly back and forth,' and I'm like, 'I'm not going to be the one, like, landing in and out of Britney's wedding in a helicopter.' C'mon!"

"So, I had to cancel on the president. Sorry!" she continued, later adding, "It's Britney, bitch!" when asked by Handler if she explained that it was an "emergency" that Spears, 40, was getting married.

Hilton and Spears have been friends since their days as young stars in the spotlight in the early 2000s.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer previously teased that she had skipped out on President Biden's offer during a mini-episode of her This Is Paris podcast recorded shortly after she returned from the intimate wedding ceremony at Spears' home earlier this month.

"Hey everyone. I just got home, and I was on my Twitter and saw there were tons of messages since I got photographed going into an event tonight. [I was] keeping it top-secret all week," Hilton began.

"I did not tell anyone," she continued, referring to her "whole team" of makeup and hair artists, wardrobe stylists, and a driver about the event — which she attended along with her husband Carter Reum, mom Kathy Hilton, and A-listers including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.