Paris Hilton serenaded Olivia Rodrigo with her 2006 single "Stars Are Blind" after the Disney star won her first Grammys at Sunday's show

Paris Hilton Helps Olivia Rodrigo Celebrate Her First Grammy Wins at Afterparty: 'So Proud of You'

Olivia Rodrigo is "sliving" after making her Grammys debut.

The "Drivers License" artist, 19, took home three awards Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards, including best new artist, before she celebrated her victorious night with Paris Hilton and friends at a happening afterparty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She joined Hilton, 41, in the DJ's booth, which was set up against a jumbo screen that read "baby's first Grammy's." They also hit the dance floor together as Hilton serenaded Rodrigo with her 2006 single "Stars Are Blind."

Hilton later commented on a photo of Rodrigo holding her three Grammys. "So proud of you beautiful. Best time celebrating with you last night!!" she wrote in a response captured by the Insta account @commentsbycelebs.

olivia rodrigo Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Rodrigo's successful night also included wins for best pop vocal album for Sour and best pop solo performance for "Drivers License." She previously spoke to PEOPLE on the red carpet about how the single changed her life and her emotions leading up to her first Grammys.

"Literally talking about it is gonna make me cry. I've been watching the Grammys since I was a little girl and always dreamed that I would come and visit," Rodrigo said. "The fact that I was nominated for so many today is beyond me. I can't believe it."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Share Sultry Moment During Grammys Performance

The Disney star also raved about her support system, as her friends and family were there to cheer her on. "I'm so lucky I have the most amazing family and the most amazing friends," she said. "They're actually all here tonight. My parents are here, all my best friends flew out, so it's gonna be a party."