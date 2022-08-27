Paris Hilton Fangirls Over Britney Spears' New Song with Elton John: 'The Queen Is Officially Back'

"I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!" Paris Hilton said of "Hold Me Closer," Britney Spears' new single with Elton John

By
Published on August 27, 2022 12:57 AM
Paris Hilton; Britney Spears
Paris Hilton (L); Britney Spears. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Paris Hilton is loving Britney Spears' collaboration with Elton John.

On Friday, Spears, 40, and John, 75, dropped their joint single "Hold Me Closer" — and Hilton made it clear that she's a fan.

The Paris in Love alum, 41, posted a short video dancing to the song on top of a bubblegum-hued car. She sported a matching velour two-piece, completing her early 2000s vibe with sunglasses and sneakers for the upbeat clip.

"It's Britney b----…and the Queen is officially back!👑🧚‍♀️💖✨," she wrote, adding, " 'Hold Me Closer' is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!😍."

Ending with a sweet note for Spears, Hilton said, "So proud of you sis🥹💖 #HoldMeCloser 🥰 #Sliving 💘#ThatsHot 🔥."

After its release, "Hold Me Closer" jumped to No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S., and dozens of other countries, Spears said in a video reacting to the song's success.

Addressing John in her best British accent, the "Toxic" singer said, "Hello Sir Elton John we are like No. 1 in 40 countries. Holy s—! I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to go have the best day ever and I hope you're well."

John responded to Spears' video: "Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You've made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song! #HoldMeCloser."

He also reacted to the song's popularity himself, tweeting alongside a clip of the song. "I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!" John wrote.

"Hold Me Closer" combines the chorus of John's 1972 smash "Tiny Dancer" and verses of his 1992 hit single "The One" with a fresh, dance-pop production.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Makes Her Official Return to Music with Throwback Elton John Duet 'Hold Me Closer'

It marks Spears' first song since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November.

Ahead of its official debut, John, previewed "Hold Me Closer" over the speakers of a Cannes restaurant during an Instagram Live stream, which has since been re-uploaded to the "Rocket Man" singer's IG grid. In the clip, he introduces the song to ravenous applause from the dining spot's patrons before singing along as it plays.

Spears previously posted on her Twitter account about the song, writing in part, "Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It's pretty damn cool that I'm singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I'm kinda overwhelmed… it's a big deal to me !!! I'm meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!"

