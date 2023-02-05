Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son

Paris Hilton is hitting an awards show for the first time since becoming a mom.

Accompanied by husband Carter Reum, the superstar hit the Grammys carpet on Sunday showing that, though many things in her live had changed, her red carpet style remains the same.

The heiress and icon, 41, rocked a long, glittering gunmetal gown with keyhole cutout, plus a half topknot atop her long, pin-straight blonde locks. She completed the '70s party vibes with a smudged black eyeliner and glossy pink lips.

Reum made the perfect plus-one in a textured black suit.

Hilton, who married Reum in November 2021, just announced that they became first-time parents to a baby boy, confirming the news to PEOPLE last month.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Sharing the exciting news to fans via Instagram, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby's hand gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.

Hilton and Reum's official first night out since entering parenthood was the night before the Grammys at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hilton.

"Mom and dad's first night out," she captioned Saturday night's Instagram post, adding her famed hashtag, "#sliving" to the photo of her decked out in an off-the-shoulder black sequined gown.

Hilton had previously been open about her desire to become a parent alongside Reum, 41.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed the couple's plan to have a baby after the pair tied the knot late last year, sharing that she and Reum began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.