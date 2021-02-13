Paris Hilton's Boyfriend Carter Reum Makes Sweet Cameo in Her New 'Heartbeat' Music Video

"Thanks to my love, the lyrics finally have meaning, I am complete," Paris Hilton said

Paris Hilton has found the other half of her heartbeat!

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Hilton dropped a new music video on Friday for her 2006 track "Heartbeat" which features a special appearance from her boyfriend Carter Reum.

The singer and deejay told Paper that her romance with Reum inspired her to shoot the video as the love song "describes the way [she feels] for him."

"I've been listening to [her studio album Paris] so much with my boyfriend. In 2006, I didn't even know what love was, but the words to ['Heartbeat'] finally have meaning," she revealed.

"It describes the way I feel for him so much that I was like, 'I have to do a music video,' " Hilton continued. "I thought it'd be perfect to release around Valentine's Day, just as a celebration of finally having true love."

In the video, Hilton, 39, is seen modeling a variety of outfits for a photo shoot as well as posing naked in a garden while covered head-to-toe in glitter.

Reum, who has been dating Hilton since 2019, never shows his face in the music video but makes several appearances holding Hilton's hand and kissing her on the set of the photoshoot.

The 40-year-old is dressed in a navy dress shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a pair of dark pants in the video. "My boyfriend is not the type of guy who will be in a music video," Hilton told Paper. "He's a businessman and hates the spotlight. He's not that type of person at all."

"I asked Carter, 'I know you'd never do this, but it'd mean so much to me. We'll just shoot you from the back. There's obviously no one I'd rather do this with, the song was literally meant for me and you.' He said, 'Yes,' and I was so happy," she said.

The visual, which Hilton said is "one of my favorite videos I've ever done," also marks the directorial debut of her longtime makeup artist Etienne Ortega.

Hilton and Reum, who have known each other for more than a decade, started dating in 2019 after reconnecting at a Thanksgiving lunch with their families.

In December, The Simple Life alum celebrated her one-year anniversary with Reum by posting a sweet tribute on her Instagram.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love!😍 I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime!" Hilton captioned a video montage that featured the pair spending time together over the past year.

"I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible," she continued. "I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect!"

During a recent appearance on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, Hilton called Reum her "dream guy," saying that she's "100 percent" sure he is the one for her.