Everything to Know About Paris Dylan, 73-Year-Old Don McLean's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Don McLean and Paris Dylan are raising eyebrows with their May-December romance.

The model, 24, first posted a photo with the 73-year-old “American Pie” singer on social media right in time for Thanksgiving in November 2016. The pair was then linked in March of this year when they were spotted in the U.K. together and recently confirmed the romance on social media.

Here is everything you need to know about the woman who called McLean “my baby, my beauty, love of my life, my everything.”

She appeared on Catfish.

Dylan appeared in a 2017 episode of MTV’s Catfish about a 2011 incident in which 17-year-old Dylan (then known as Paris Roxanne or Paris Dunn) began an online relationship with 33-year-old basketball player Chris “Birdman” Andersen and exchanged nude pictures, The Blast reported.

They discovered that they were not speaking to each another — but to a Canadian woman named Shelly Chartier, who was trying to get money from Andersen. Chartier was charged with seven counts of fraud in 2015 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

She has the travel bug.

Dylan and McLean traveled in Europe together during McLean’s tour.

In France, Dylan posted pictures from the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Versailles. She also made stops in Norway, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

She previously jetted to Israel and said she “would love to go back.”

She is a music fan.

Dating a music icon is introducing Dylan to new tunes.

“Appreciation post: I’ve always known about the Kingston Trio but I never truly appreciated their music,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Don listens to them a lot and I slowly started really understanding their beauty. These guys are AMAZING! I love Nick Reynolds.. my favorite songs include One More Town and Bimini. I love you Kingston Trio.”

She has also expressed her love of The Zombies and has met Ed Sheeran, Van Morrison and Roger Daltrey.

Her sister is a racecar driver.

Dylan’s 17-year-old sister, Courtney Crone, won the FormulaSPEED 2.0 class in the Formula Car Challenge Series in 2018 and wants to compete in the IndyCar Series, according to Crone’s website.

“she never ceases to amaze me in EVERY WAY,” Dylan proudly gushed on Instagram.

She has a dog.

Paris often shares cute snapshots of her chihuahua, who is named Tiki, on social media.

“me and my wonderful baby,” she captioned one picture with Tiki in her shopping cart. “#behavesbetterthanababy #myboy.”

“Happy #NationalDogDay to the most gorgeous baby I have and will ever lay eyes on,” she posted in August. “I don’t even have words to describe my love for my little boy. I love you Tiki.”