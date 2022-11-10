Paramore's Hayley Williams Calls Out Fans Arguing During Show, Jokes 'Detention for Everyone'

Paramore will release its sixth studio album This Is Why in February

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 03:55 PM

Hayley Williams has no time for fights when she's rocking out.

The Paramore singer, 33, paused a show in Toronto on Monday night to playfully scold her audience for arguing during the performance.

Williams was singing the 2017 song "Caught in the Middle" when she suddenly called for the rest of her bandmates to stop playing so that she could address a tiff in the crowd.

"You good?" she asked. "Everybody OK? It's hard to hear—OK, we got a fight? Oh man, what do you guys think this is, like a Terror show? Ugh. We're not a hardcore band, bro. Come on."

She continued: "We're gonna dance tonight, we're gonna have fun, or we're not gonna do it."

After a round of cheers from her audience, Williams made sure everyone was doing all right before she joked about the juvenile behavior of her fans.

"I mean... Got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone," she joked. "Yeah, there we go. Yeah. We're good now? All right. Let me tell you something — I better not have to do that again. First of all, we play to a click track so we be on time for you. Don't make us stop that thing again. It hurts. Are you OK out there now? You good? Thank you for taking care of yourself and each other. Jesus Christ."

The crowd interaction echoes that of a similar show Luke Bryan played in July, during which a pair of concertgoers got into a tussle at his show in Youngstown, Ohio.

"I mean, why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt'? This isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing. Friggin' Gwar," the country star said, referencing the rap-rock band fronted by Fred Durst and the heavy metal group.

Bryan continued: "I know somebody got the s— knocked out of them, though, I saw it. Chill out. Find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y'all got that s—."

Hayley Williams Pauses Paramore Concert to Stop a Fight
Hayley Williams. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Paramore — which also includes drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York — is currently in the midst of a limited fall theater tour that will run through the end of November.

The band is set to release its sixth studio album This Is Why in February, and will return to North America in May for a 26-city arena tour that'll have support from Bloc Party, Foals and Linda Lindas.

Williams, who confirmed in September that she and bandmate York are dating, told Radio 1's Future Sounds with Clara Amfo that same month that during the band's pause over the last few years, each band member took time to "find our identity from Paramore and all the public projection we get in our life."

"I thought about the fans, the shows, the whole time we were writing the entire album," she said.

Related Articles
Paramore Announces Massive 26-City US Arena Tour for Upcoming ‘This Is Why’ Album — See the Dates!
Paramore Announces Massive 26-City US Summer Arena Tour in Support of Upcoming 'This Is Why' Album
Luke Bryan, Ron Desantis
Luke Bryan Defends Decision to Invite 'Polarizing' Gov. DeSantis to Announce Hurricane Relief at Florida Show
Paramore press photo
Hayley Williams Says Paramore Took Break to 'Find Our Identity' Before Triumphant Return
Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore pose backstage at 103.5 KISS FMs Jingle Ball 2013
Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They're Dating After Two Years of Romance Rumors
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Calls Out Fans Fighting at His Concert, Jokes It's Not a 'Limp Bizkit' Show
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Adds 8 New Dates to Her Eras Tour: 'I'll Get to See More of Your Beautiful Faces'
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways To Release Music: ‘There’s No Center Anymore’
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways to Release Music: 'There's No Center Anymore'
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Join Forces for 'Where We Started' Duet at the 2022 CMA Awards
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts
Paramore performs live from Central Park as part of the Summer Concert Series on Good Morning America
Paramore Addresses Alleged Assault of 'Multiple Women' in Crowd During Concert: 'We Are So Sorry'
Lauren Jauregui on How Ty Dolla $ign Breakup Inspired Her Positive New Single 'Always Love'
Lauren Jauregui Says She's 'Healed' from Ty Dolla $ign Breakup as She Drops New Song 'Always Love'
Sheryl Crow Recalls Halting Her Woodstock '99 Set After Fans Began Throwing Sewage: 'It Was So Bad'
Sheryl Crow Recalls Halting Her Woodstock '99 Set After Fans Began Throwing Sewage: 'It Was So Bad'
Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tim Commerford of Rage Against The Machine's performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Rage Against the Machine Cancels North American Tour After Zack de la Rocha Tears Achilles Tendon
spice girls
Mel C Says Spice Girls Are 'Always Working' on Victoria Beckham for Reunion: 'It Is Our Dream'
King Princess, Julian Casablancas
King Princess Covers The Strokes' 'You Only Live Once' with Julian Casablancas in NYC — Watch!
A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York
A$AP Rocky Apologizes for Short Rolling Loud Set and Says He's 'Hurt' After 'Months' of Planning