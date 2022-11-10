Entertainment Music Paramore's Hayley Williams Calls Out Fans Arguing During Show, Jokes 'Detention for Everyone' Paramore will release its sixth studio album This Is Why in February By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 03:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Hayley Williams has no time for fights when she's rocking out. The Paramore singer, 33, paused a show in Toronto on Monday night to playfully scold her audience for arguing during the performance. Williams was singing the 2017 song "Caught in the Middle" when she suddenly called for the rest of her bandmates to stop playing so that she could address a tiff in the crowd. "You good?" she asked. "Everybody OK? It's hard to hear—OK, we got a fight? Oh man, what do you guys think this is, like a Terror show? Ugh. We're not a hardcore band, bro. Come on." She continued: "We're gonna dance tonight, we're gonna have fun, or we're not gonna do it." After a round of cheers from her audience, Williams made sure everyone was doing all right before she joked about the juvenile behavior of her fans. "I mean... Got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone," she joked. "Yeah, there we go. Yeah. We're good now? All right. Let me tell you something — I better not have to do that again. First of all, we play to a click track so we be on time for you. Don't make us stop that thing again. It hurts. Are you OK out there now? You good? Thank you for taking care of yourself and each other. Jesus Christ." The crowd interaction echoes that of a similar show Luke Bryan played in July, during which a pair of concertgoers got into a tussle at his show in Youngstown, Ohio. Luke Bryan Calls Out Fans Fighting at His Concert, Jokes It's Not a 'Limp Bizkit' Show "I mean, why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt'? This isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing. Friggin' Gwar," the country star said, referencing the rap-rock band fronted by Fred Durst and the heavy metal group. Bryan continued: "I know somebody got the s— knocked out of them, though, I saw it. Chill out. Find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y'all got that s—." Hayley Williams. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Paramore — which also includes drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York — is currently in the midst of a limited fall theater tour that will run through the end of November. The band is set to release its sixth studio album This Is Why in February, and will return to North America in May for a 26-city arena tour that'll have support from Bloc Party, Foals and Linda Lindas. Paramore Announces Massive 26-City US Summer Arena Tour in Support of Upcoming This Is Why Album Williams, who confirmed in September that she and bandmate York are dating, told Radio 1's Future Sounds with Clara Amfo that same month that during the band's pause over the last few years, each band member took time to "find our identity from Paramore and all the public projection we get in our life." "I thought about the fans, the shows, the whole time we were writing the entire album," she said.