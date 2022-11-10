Paramore's Hayley Williams Calls Out Fans Arguing During Show, Jokes 'Detention for Everyone'

Hayley Williams has no time for fights when she's rocking out.

The Paramore singer, 33, paused a show in Toronto on Monday night to playfully scold her audience for arguing during the performance.

Williams was singing the 2017 song "Caught in the Middle" when she suddenly called for the rest of her bandmates to stop playing so that she could address a tiff in the crowd.

"You good?" she asked. "Everybody OK? It's hard to hear—OK, we got a fight? Oh man, what do you guys think this is, like a Terror show? Ugh. We're not a hardcore band, bro. Come on."

She continued: "We're gonna dance tonight, we're gonna have fun, or we're not gonna do it."

After a round of cheers from her audience, Williams made sure everyone was doing all right before she joked about the juvenile behavior of her fans.

"I mean... Got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone," she joked. "Yeah, there we go. Yeah. We're good now? All right. Let me tell you something — I better not have to do that again. First of all, we play to a click track so we be on time for you. Don't make us stop that thing again. It hurts. Are you OK out there now? You good? Thank you for taking care of yourself and each other. Jesus Christ."

The crowd interaction echoes that of a similar show Luke Bryan played in July, during which a pair of concertgoers got into a tussle at his show in Youngstown, Ohio.

"I mean, why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt'? This isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing. Friggin' Gwar," the country star said, referencing the rap-rock band fronted by Fred Durst and the heavy metal group.

Bryan continued: "I know somebody got the s— knocked out of them, though, I saw it. Chill out. Find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y'all got that s—."

Hayley Williams. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Paramore — which also includes drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York — is currently in the midst of a limited fall theater tour that will run through the end of November.

The band is set to release its sixth studio album This Is Why in February, and will return to North America in May for a 26-city arena tour that'll have support from Bloc Party, Foals and Linda Lindas.

Williams, who confirmed in September that she and bandmate York are dating, told Radio 1's Future Sounds with Clara Amfo that same month that during the band's pause over the last few years, each band member took time to "find our identity from Paramore and all the public projection we get in our life."

"I thought about the fans, the shows, the whole time we were writing the entire album," she said.