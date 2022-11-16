Paramore Updates 2013 Self-Titled Album Cover to Feature Only Hayley Williams

Paramore has updated the album cover of its 2013 self-titled record.

The artwork for Paramore now features singer Hayley Williams with her back to the camera in a denim jacket with the words "Grow Up" — the name of a song on the album — written on the back in white ink.

The cover originally featured three band members — Williams, guitarist Taylor York and bassist Jeremy Davis — against a black background. Davis left the group in 2015, and later sued for breach of contract and fraud.

Formed in 2004 out of Franklin, Tennessee, the alt-pop band currently consists of Williams, York and drummer Zac Farro.

The exact reason for the cover switcheroo is not entirely clear, but some fans have speculated that the change may be due to the group's desire to put distance between the band and its former bassist.

Davis departed the trio for good in 2015 (he first left the band in 2005 before rejoining a year later), and later became embroiled in a legal battle with Williams and York over the 2013 self-titled album, specifically concerning song credit/rights and royalties.

The lawsuit was settled in May 2017. "Everything has been resolved and settled," Jay Bowen, Nashville-based attorney for Paramore, told The Tennessean at the time.

Davis, according to the newspaper, claimed in his initial lawsuit that he was responsible for decision-making, including hiring and management, thus he was a partner in the band's business, which, he claimed, entitled him to additional money.

Paramore argued Davis was an employee paid to play bass and assume other responsibilities, for which he was appropriately compensated, the paper reported.

The band made headlines last month after an alleged series of assaults at their concert in Utah's Salt Lake County, which the band addressed.

"After last night's show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were onstage," began the band's statement. "A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him."