Paramore Channel 'Dance Punk Vibes' with New Song 'C'est Comme Ça'

Paramore is back and, if you couldn't tell by their new song title, they're getting "un-addicted to a survival narrative."

On Thursday, the three-piece pop-punk group shared its third track off upcoming LP This Is Why, entitled "C'est Comme Ça." With a little French thrown in the mix, the song translates to "it's like that." And as lead vocalist Hayley Williams explained in a release, the song takes a lyrical look at their adjustment to stability these days.

"The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it," Williams, 34, shared. "The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to."

In a new interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe this week, Williams opened up about "C'est Comme Ca" being Paramore's way of "getting back into a little bit of dance-punk vibes." The song itself follows singles "This Is Why" and "The News," marking the first new era for the band since 2017's After Laughter.

"I had been listening to a lot of Dry Cleaning and Yard Act and just artists that talk a lot over great, cool, music," Williams shared.

"So I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff. I was really stoked to get this music because a lot of times with Paramore, unless we're all in the room at the same time working on stuff together, I feel like a lot of what I do is top lining and I love doing that. It's so freeing. Especially after doing the solo records where I was just always on top of every single moment."

With This Is Why marking the crew's first project in nearly six years, the singer told Apple Music that she's starting to feel "so old" since she began touring in the industry as a teen.

"And then there's other parts that feel like a kid in a candy store that I finally have agency and bigger capacity to really be present in my life," she said. "And the way that manifests itself sometimes is just like, I'm 34 now and sometimes I just want my week to look like being in bed by 8:30 with a cup of tea and a journal. It's so boring... But this is me finding my peace and protecting my energy."

Even outside of Paramore, it's been a busy year for Williams, who joined her friend Billie Eilish last April for her iconic Coachella performance of the 2007 hit "Misery Business" — Billie harmonies and all!

"The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was 'When the Party's Over,' that video," Williams later told Sirius XM's Alt Nation of discovering Eilish's music. "And then I watched an interview with her, and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world."

"She does it on a level we've never experienced, but I just feel such a love towards her and her family, and I think they're so special," she continued.

This is Why arrives via Atlantic Records on Feb. 10.