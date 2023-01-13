Paramore Channel 'Dance Punk Vibes' with New Song 'C'est Comme Ça'

"I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff," Williams told Apple Music 1 of the track

By
Published on January 13, 2023 06:05 PM
Paramore
Paramore. Photo: Zachary Gray

Paramore is back and, if you couldn't tell by their new song title, they're getting "un-addicted to a survival narrative."

On Thursday, the three-piece pop-punk group shared its third track off upcoming LP This Is Why, entitled "C'est Comme Ça." With a little French thrown in the mix, the song translates to "it's like that." And as lead vocalist Hayley Williams explained in a release, the song takes a lyrical look at their adjustment to stability these days.

"The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it," Williams, 34, shared. "The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to."

Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

In a new interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe this week, Williams opened up about "C'est Comme Ca" being Paramore's way of "getting back into a little bit of dance-punk vibes." The song itself follows singles "This Is Why" and "The News," marking the first new era for the band since 2017's After Laughter.

"I had been listening to a lot of Dry Cleaning and Yard Act and just artists that talk a lot over great, cool, music," Williams shared.

"So I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff. I was really stoked to get this music because a lot of times with Paramore, unless we're all in the room at the same time working on stuff together, I feel like a lot of what I do is top lining and I love doing that. It's so freeing. Especially after doing the solo records where I was just always on top of every single moment."

With This Is Why marking the crew's first project in nearly six years, the singer told Apple Music that she's starting to feel "so old" since she began touring in the industry as a teen.

"And then there's other parts that feel like a kid in a candy store that I finally have agency and bigger capacity to really be present in my life," she said. "And the way that manifests itself sometimes is just like, I'm 34 now and sometimes I just want my week to look like being in bed by 8:30 with a cup of tea and a journal. It's so boring... But this is me finding my peace and protecting my energy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Even outside of Paramore, it's been a busy year for Williams, who joined her friend Billie Eilish last April for her iconic Coachella performance of the 2007 hit "Misery Business" — Billie harmonies and all!

"The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was 'When the Party's Over,' that video," Williams later told Sirius XM's Alt Nation of discovering Eilish's music. "And then I watched an interview with her, and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world."

"She does it on a level we've never experienced, but I just feel such a love towards her and her family, and I think they're so special," she continued.

This is Why arrives via Atlantic Records on Feb. 10.

Related Articles
ginger alden, lisa marie presley
Elvis Presley's Former Fiancée Ginger Alden Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie: 'You Were Loved'
Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Presley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Lisa Marie Presley during Lisa Marie Presley First Public Performance Taped for Good Morning America at El Capitan Parking Lot in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
A Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley's Music Career: 'You're Going to See Who I Really Am'
circa 1955: American rock 'n roll singer Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977) with a twelve string guitar.
Elvis Presley's Death: The Details Behind the King of Rock & Roll's Passing
Linda Thompson, Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson 'Devastated and Shocked' by Death of Lisa Marie
Rihanna Is Back | Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Official Trailer)
Rihanna Teases Fans with Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Trailer: 'We've Waited for You'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson pose at the "Chateau de Versailles" on September 5, 1994 in Versailles, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie Presley's Marriages: Everything She Said About Love and Relationships
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Miley Cyrus Releases 'Flowers' from Upcoming Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' : WATCH
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' During Final Public Appearance at Golden Globes Before Her Death
Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty
Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards Nominations
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!
Lisa Marie Presley during Lisa Marie Presley First Public Performance Taped for Good Morning America at El Capitan Parking Lot in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James White/Shutterstock (551339e) Lisa Marie Presley LISA MARIE PRESLEY PHOTOSHOOT FOR HER NEW ALBUM 'NOW WHAT'. LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 08 APR 2005
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death
lisa marie presley At The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Everything Lisa Marie Presley Said About Overcoming Difficult Times — from Marriages to Losing Her Son
"Mad Max: Fury Road" - Los Angeles Premiere
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman'