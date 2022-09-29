Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They're Dating After Two Years of Romance Rumors

Paramore is back with new music — and a romance between two of its members.

In a new interview with The Guardian to promote the alternative band's new single "This Is Why" and forthcoming album of the same name, vocalist Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York confirmed they're dating after more than two years of romance rumors.

The couple didn't share any further details about their relationship with the publication, so it's unclear when Williams, 33, and York, 32, started dating.

However, rumors were sparked upon the release of Williams' 2020 solo album Petals for Armor, produced entirely by York. At the time, she told Pitchfork that the track "Crystal Clear," which samples Rusty Williams' "Friends or Lovers," was about "falling in love."

"Falling in love. Emphasis on the falling—because despite my fear, my toughness, or any resistance to vulnerability, I couldn't help falling in love," she explained to the outlet.

Taylor York and Hayley Williams of Paramore. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Williams co-founded Paramore, known for hits including "Misery Business" and "Ain't It Fun," alongside members Josh Farro, Zac Farro and Jeremy Davis in 2004. York joined the band in 2007 as its members worked on the Riot! album. Despite several lineup changes over the years, he's remained in the band since joining. (Paramore currently features Williams, York and Zac Farro, 32.)

Previously, Williams was married to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert from 2016 to 2017 after eight years of dating. In a since-deleted split announcement posted on Instagram in July 2017, the pair said that "marriage is not for the faint of heart."

Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert. Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

"The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We've grown up together and we've been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges," they said. "There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship… and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it's up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn't what we'd originally hoped for."

"Love is an absolute risk," they continued. "We want to publicly state — plainly, and only this time — that we are splitting up. We also feel it's important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes."

Paramore. Zachary Gray

In a 2018 op-ed for Paper magazine, Williams spoke about how writing sessions for Paramore's After Laughter album led her to "understand that emotional wellness and physical health are actually related." She continued, "It helped me realize that I shouldn't have ever married my ex and that love is not something we can just extract from one other."

"Writing opened my heart to healing. I'm alive to both pain and joy now," added Williams. "I have my old laugh back, as my mom says. The one that takes over my body and sends me out of myself for a few seconds. And only a couple years ago, I had hoped I'd die."

Paramore's sixth studio album, This Is Why, will be released Feb. 10, 2023 via Atlantic Records.