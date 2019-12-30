Paramore's Hayley Williams Teases New Solo Project Set for 2020 Release: It's 'Really Special'

Image zoom Sara Jaye Weiss

Hayley Williams might have been the one celebrating her 31st birthday on Friday, but it was her fans who got the biggest present all.

After thanking her followers for their birthday wishes in a note posted to her Twitter page, the Paramore front woman teased that 2020 will be a “very important year” as she gears up to release new solo music.

“I’m putting out some music next year,” Williams wrote. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January. Happy new year, friends.”

In response, one fan wrote, “Christmas is coming early in 2020.”

Another wrote, “so, the birthday is yours and we are the ones who receive the gift?”

Williams didn’t elaborate on whether the new project involves a single or full-length album. It will follow Paramore’s last album, After Laughter, which was released in 2017.

In August, Williams told Entertainment Tonight that the band’s future plans were unclear.

“I really don’t know what’s next for Paramore,” she said. “The guys [band mates Taylor York and Zak Pharro] and I just had dinner the other night at my house, and I think we’re just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music.”

But earlier this month, the band shared a message to their Twitter page saying that there’s “still so much more to go.”

“happy holidays and stuff from the kids who stuck together,” they wrote. “we’ve known each other through every phase of life thus far… still so much more to go! 6 months from now all 3 of us will be in our 30’s. not sure how that happened. we love us and we love you too.”

happy holidays and stuff from the kids who stuck together. we’ve known each other through every phase of life thus far… still so much more to go! 6 months from now all 3 of us will be in our 30’s. not sure how that happened. we love us and we love you too pic.twitter.com/HWRwayfZ00 — paramore (@paramore) December 10, 2019

In addition to her new music, Williams has been keeping busy with her vegan and cruelty free hair dye company, Good Dye Young. Williams will also be curating a “Sanctuary of Self Love” at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, in June as a place for festival-goers to take a break from the music and relax.