Paramore played their first show in Brooklyn Tuesday night — and they crushed it.

Led by frontwoman Hayley Williams, the pop-punk veterans took the stage at the Barclays Center for the latest New York City stop of their After Laughter Tour.

After opening with new song “Grudges” (off their ’80s-influenced fifth LP After Laughter), Williams and the band — including O.G. members Zac Farro and Taylor York — performed a slew of hits and fan favorites, from “Still Into You” and “crushcrushcrush” to “Playing God” and “Ignorance.”

Midway through the set, the crew dialed it down a notch for an acoustic set, which included a smooth-as-butter cover of Drake’s 2017 hit “Passionfruit.”

Hayley Williams; Gaten Matarazzo Getty (2)

“There’s this song that was always playing, and one time in particular, we were heading to Target — we were on a shopping trip as a band. And we put on this song. I don’t know why it’s such a vivid memory: It was the most beautiful night in Nashville, windows were down, subs were kickin’, everything was just real perfect in that moment,” Williams, 29, told the audience of the inspiration behind the cover.

Williams added: “If there’s anything I know right now in life it’s when you feel those perfect moments, you’ve got to just grab on to them … because they’re so special. I don’t really know why this was one of them, but this song was playing, and we’re gonna play it for you now. I hope you like Drake.”

When they picked up the pace again, the band performed their breakout 2007 single “Misery Business,” welcoming two fans and a special surprise guest — Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo — to help sing the angsty anthem’s chorus. Then, the band finished strong with back-to-back-to-back hits: “Ain’t It Fun” (which won a Grammy in 2015), “Told You So” and “Hard Times.”

Paramore formed in 2004, released their debut album All We Know Is Falling in 2005, then their breakout LP Riot! in 2007; “The Only Exception,” a ballad off their 2009 album Brand New Eyes, scored a Grammy nomination in 2011; they dropped their self-titled record — which featured the best rock song Grammy winner “Ain’t It Fun” — in 2013; then, after another dramatic lineup change, released After Laughter last year.