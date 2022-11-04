Paramore Announces Massive 26-City US Summer Arena Tour in Support of Upcoming 'This Is Why' Album

If you don't have tickets to Paramore's ongoing fall tour, don't fret — the band is embarking on a massive arena tour in summer 2023.

Currently on a limited U.S. theater tour, the band — made up of vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro — announced on Friday that they will be taking off on another, much more expansive tour of the U.S. in the new year following a string of international dates.

Kicking off about three months after the February release of Paramore's sixth studio album, This Is Why, the tour will begin in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 23 and wrap up in St. Paul, Minnesota on Aug. 2.

Featuring support from British bands Bloc Party and Foals, as well as the Los Angeles-based Linda Lindas, Paramore will play shows across 26 cities throughout North America.

Fans can register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale through Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with tickets becoming available for American Express cardmembers on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. local time and all other registered customers the following day at 10 a.m. local time.

General on sale tickets then become available on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. All ticketing information is available at Paramore's Ticketmaster page.

On Thursday, Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum and some of the other iconic venues the tour will hit cheekily hinted at the tour on Twitter and Instagram. They shared photos of Paramore's "This Is Why" album art on their arenas' outdoor screens, each alongside the cryptic caption "👀."

The tour announcement arrived one day after Paramore's TV debut of the upcoming album's eponymous lead single "This Is Why" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. Released in September, the single marked the end of the band's five-year-long recording hiatus.

Before kicking off their arena tour, the band, which also just completed appearances at the Austin City Limits and When We Were Young festivals, will be joining Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour for one date. The band will be the opening act for its first night in Glendale, Arizona on March 18 along with singer-songwriter Gayle.

Paramore's sixth studio album, This Is Why, will be released Feb. 10, 2023 via Atlantic Records.