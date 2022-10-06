Paramore Addresses Alleged Assault of 'Multiple Women' in Crowd During Concert: 'We Are So Sorry'

Following an alleged series of assaults at Paramore's Tuesday concert at The Great Saltair in Magna, a city in Utah's Salt Lake County, the band took to social media to condemn "violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind."

"After last night's show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were onstage," began the alt-pop band's statement, posted Wednesday. "A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him."

Paramore, which features vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and percussionist Zac Farro, noted that they would have "stopped the show" if they witnessed the altercations. "We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage," added the "This Is Why" band.

The statement continued, "PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows."

Next, the "Misery Business" trio directed its attention to the affected concertgoers: "To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry. We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated."

"To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe space for people. If you can't respect that, do not come," concluded the note.

Paramore. Zachary Gray

Fresh off the release of their first new single in over four years, "This Is Why," Paramore is currently on tour in promotion of the band's upcoming sixth studio album of the same name, set to be released Feb. 10, 2023.

The trio's ongoing string of North American concerts features dates in Austin, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta before wrapping in St. Augustine, Florida, on Nov. 16. Then, Paramore will embark on a tour of Latin America throughout March 2023.