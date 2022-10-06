Paramore Addresses Alleged Assault of 'Multiple Women' in Crowd During Concert: 'We Are So Sorry'

"PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind," read a statement shared to the band's social media following a series of alleged altercations at a concert in Utah

By
Updated on October 6, 2022 12:05 PM
Paramore performs live from Central Park as part of the Summer Concert Series on Good Morning America
Paramore. Photo: Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Following an alleged series of assaults at Paramore's Tuesday concert at The Great Saltair in Magna, a city in Utah's Salt Lake County, the band took to social media to condemn "violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind."

"After last night's show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were onstage," began the alt-pop band's statement, posted Wednesday. "A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him."

Paramore, which features vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and percussionist Zac Farro, noted that they would have "stopped the show" if they witnessed the altercations. "We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage," added the "This Is Why" band.

The statement continued, "PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows."

Next, the "Misery Business" trio directed its attention to the affected concertgoers: "To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry. We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated."

"To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe space for people. If you can't respect that, do not come," concluded the note.

Paramore press photo
Paramore. Zachary Gray

Fresh off the release of their first new single in over four years, "This Is Why," Paramore is currently on tour in promotion of the band's upcoming sixth studio album of the same name, set to be released Feb. 10, 2023.

The trio's ongoing string of North American concerts features dates in Austin, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta before wrapping in St. Augustine, Florida, on Nov. 16. Then, Paramore will embark on a tour of Latin America throughout March 2023.

Related Articles
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 Announces 2023 'M5LV' Las Vegas Residency — So Get Ready to 'Move Like Jagger'
Feist, Win Butler of Arcade Fire
Musician Feist 'Can't Continue' Arcade Fire Tour amid Win Butler's Sexual Misconduct Allegations
win butler, arcade fire
Arcade Fire's Win Butler Denies Alleged Sexual Misconduct and Claims Affairs Were 'Consensual'
Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch Has 'Nothing But Love' for Patrick Carney, Says Marriage Is 'Changing by the Hour'
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
From left, Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi, and Edward Kosinski appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes from the famous Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Curator Among Trio Accused of Conspiring to Sell Stolen Eagles Lyrics
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021
Travis Scott Sued by Injured Fan Over 'Inevitable' Astroworld Incident That Left 8 Dead
At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he refused the award in protest of American treatment of the Native Americans.
Everything to Know About the Academy's Mistreatment of Sacheen Littlefeather at the 1973 Oscars
University of Southern California USC
Sigma Nu Fraternity Suspends USC Chapter President as Students Protest Alleged Sexual Assaults
Drake, Travis Scott
Travis Scott and Drake Named in $750 Million Lawsuit Brought by Victims of Astroworld Festival
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Sarah Krivanek
Sarah Krivanek Was 'Desperate' to Leave Russia Before She Was Arrested, Says Family Member
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival
Astroworld Organizers Noted 'Ever-Present Threat' of 'Mass Casualty Situation' Months Ago: Report
US actress Amber Heard attends trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Amber Heard Once Admitted to Hitting Johnny Depp in Audio Recordings Played for Courtroom
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline