Panic! At The Disco Announces Split: 'It's Been a Hell of a Journey' Says Frontman Brendon Urie

Panic! At The Disco fans have something to new panic about — the band has officially split up.

The surprising news of the group's end was posted on their official Instagram page on Tuesday, in a message signed by frontman Brendon Urie.

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey…" the 35-year-old singer began the post. "Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

Urie went on to reveal that he and his wife Sarah, 35, were expecting their first child together.

"We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" Urie wrote. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

The singer then dropped the bombshell: "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Panic! At the Disco formed in 2004, famously first as a Blink-182 cover band. At the time, Urie and co-founders Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson were in high school.

The group released their first album, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, in 2005 — its first single, "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" making them a household name. The song reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its music video (filmed by director Shane Drake) was named video of the year at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards.

Six albums followed throughout the years, including August's Viva Las Vengeance, their latest LP.

The band received their first Grammy nomination at the for best boxed or special limited edition package for Pretty. Odd., their sophomore effort, in 2009. Death of a Bachelor, their fifth album released 2016, earned them a nomination for best rock album.

Panic! At the Disco. Bryan Bedder/Getty

Urie is the last remaining original Panic! At The Disco member.

Bassist Wilson left the band in 2006, and was replaced by Jon Walker. He and Ross later left after Pretty. Odd., while Smith — who stayed with the band for albums Vices & Virtues and Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! — left for good in 2015.

In recent years, Urie has expanded his career beyond the group, starring on Broadway in Kinky Boots. He's also worked on solo efforts, duetting with Taylor Swift in her 2018 hit "Me."

Fans have followed, something Urie thanked them for in his note on Instagram.

"I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us," he wrote. "Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

The band's final tour begins in Vienna next month and wraps up on March 10 in Manchester, England. Tickets are now on sale.

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together," Urie said. "I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."