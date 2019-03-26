Panic! at the Disco's 'High Hopes' Just Broke a Major Pop Music Record

Panic! at the Disco may have always had high hopes for a living, but even they couldn’t have imagined their latest single “High Hopes” would make history on the charts.

The band just hit a major milestone according to Billboard, their song topping the brand’s adult pop songs radio airplay chart for a 15th straight week — a triumph that makes it the sole longest-leading No. 1 this decade.

Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B) had previously ruled the charts for 14 weeks in 2018, but Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes” now has surpassed that.

They now tie with two other groups who have lasted 15 weeks on the charts: No Doubt, whose “Don’t Speak” hit the mark in 1996, and The Fray, the last band to achieve that honor when “How to Save a Life” led for 15 weeks in 2006.

Of course, Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes” will still have a little longer to go before becoming Billboard‘s adult pop songs overall No. 1 longevity record holder.

That title currently belongs to Santana’s “Smooth” (featuring Rob Thomas), which lasted a whopping 25 weeks at No. 1 between 1999 and 2000.

Other songs which have made the list, according to Billboard? The Calling’s “Wherever You Will Go” (23 weeks, 2001); NIckelback’s “Photograph” (18 weeks, 2005); Matchbox Twenty’s “Unwell” (18 weeks, 2003); Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” (17 weeks, 1998); and Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” (16 weeks, 2002).

“High Hopes” is Panic! at the Disco’s first adult pop song No. 1, an achievement made back in December 2018.

The song comes from the Las Vegas band’s sixth album, Pray for the Wicked, out now. The LP also features singles “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”, “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”, “(F— A) Silver Lining”, “Dancing’s Not a Crime”, and “King of the Clouds.”

Panic! at the Disco are currently wrapping up their tour in Europe, with four sold-out shows in the U.K. left this month before two dates in Germany (on April 1 and April 3, respectively).