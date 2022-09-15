Stage Catches Fire During Panic! at the Disco Concert in Minnesota

A Panic! at the Disco concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, appeared to narrowly avoid real panic when a small fire broke out on stage during the band's concert at Xcel Energy Center.

On Wednesday, bandleader Brendon Urie and the rest of Panic! at the Disco were in the middle of their set when a small fire appeared to break out on the side of the arena's stage.

Video footage captured by attendees appeared to show the band playing and Urie, 35, dancing around an elaborately designed stage as the fire blazed, near a staircase that appeared to be where the band's instrument technicians were swapping out guitars mid-set.

Multiple people appeared to yell "Fire! Fire!" while the band played until crew members appeared to extinguish the small blaze using a fire extinguisher.

While it's unclear how much of the crowd could directly see the fire, a large number of people cheered as it was put out, video shows.

It's also unclear how the fire started, though one Twitter user who shared a video of the incident indicated a pyrotechnics machine caught fire. Panic! at the Disco is known for using pyrotechnics during shows, according to CBS Minnesota.

The incident did not appear to impact the rest of Wednesday's show, which was opened by the band Beach Bunny and musician Jake Wesley Rogers.

Representatives for Xcel Energy Center did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Thursday.

Brendon Urie. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

Panic! at the Disco released their latest album, Viva Las Vengeance, on Aug. 19, and have been touring in support of the album.

Having formed in the Las Vegas area in the early 2000s, they originally started as a Blink-182 cover band before breaking out with their 2005 debut album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, according to Spin.

Though Panic! at the Disco has produced seven albums, it has functioned as something of solo act for Urie since 2015, when the band's remaining original members officially left the group ahead of Urie releasing the 2016 album Death of a Bachelor, according to Blunt magazine.