Stage Catches Fire During Panic! at the Disco Concert in Minnesota

A small fire appeared to break out during Panic! at the Disco's Wednesday concert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 09:17 AM
bren
Brendon Urie. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

A Panic! at the Disco concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, appeared to narrowly avoid real panic when a small fire broke out on stage during the band's concert at Xcel Energy Center.

On Wednesday, bandleader Brendon Urie and the rest of Panic! at the Disco were in the middle of their set when a small fire appeared to break out on the side of the arena's stage.

Video footage captured by attendees appeared to show the band playing and Urie, 35, dancing around an elaborately designed stage as the fire blazed, near a staircase that appeared to be where the band's instrument technicians were swapping out guitars mid-set.

Multiple people appeared to yell "Fire! Fire!" while the band played until crew members appeared to extinguish the small blaze using a fire extinguisher.

While it's unclear how much of the crowd could directly see the fire, a large number of people cheered as it was put out, video shows.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's also unclear how the fire started, though one Twitter user who shared a video of the incident indicated a pyrotechnics machine caught fire. Panic! at the Disco is known for using pyrotechnics during shows, according to CBS Minnesota.

The incident did not appear to impact the rest of Wednesday's show, which was opened by the band Beach Bunny and musician Jake Wesley Rogers.

Representatives for Xcel Energy Center did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Thursday.

Panic! At The Disco Kick Off Second Leg Of "Pray For The Wicked" Tour With Sold Out Show At KeyBank Center
Brendon Urie. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

Panic! at the Disco released their latest album, Viva Las Vengeance, on Aug. 19, and have been touring in support of the album.

Having formed in the Las Vegas area in the early 2000s, they originally started as a Blink-182 cover band before breaking out with their 2005 debut album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, according to Spin.

Though Panic! at the Disco has produced seven albums, it has functioned as something of solo act for Urie since 2015, when the band's remaining original members officially left the group ahead of Urie releasing the 2016 album Death of a Bachelor, according to Blunt magazine.

Related Articles
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Has a Ball in Malibu, Plus Colin Farrell, the Williams Sisters, Eva Longoria and More
Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden
Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden Concert: 'Biggest Honor Ever'
Kylie Jenner Kardashian
The Kardashians Celebrate Kylie in L.A., Plus Shania Twain & Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Premieres See in L.A., Plus Kim Kardashian, the Me Time Premiere, Awkwafina and More
Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine performs during the Festival d'été de Québec, in Quebec City
Rage Against the Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled by Security During Concert
Macklemore
Macklemore Steals the Spotlight in Toronto, Plus Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Peele, Pharrell Williams & More
Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt Take Tokyo, Plus Jared Leto, Kid Cudi, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Travis Barker Plays Drums for MGK at Concert After Heath Scare — While Kourtney Cheers Him On!
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Brad Pitt & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza and More
Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana 'Is Doing Well' After Passing Out from Heat Exhaustion During Performance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Fat Joe, Mary J Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige & Busta Rhymes Party in N.Y.C., Plus Paris & Prince Jackson and More
Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tim Commerford of Rage Against The Machine's performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Rage Against the Machine Talks 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal in First Show Since 2011: 'Abort the Supreme Court'
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi to Embark on 15-Stop North American Arena Tour in April
SEVENTEEN (2022)
Seventeen Talks Embracing Ambition, Ditching Their Sweet Image — and the Searing New Single 'Hot'