Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Pledges One Million Dollars to GLSEN to Support LGBTQ Youth

Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie is giving back to a cause near and dear to his heart. As a part of a newly announced alliance, GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) – country’s largest homosexual advocacy group focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for students K-12 – and the lead singer of the rock band will establish GSA (Gender & Sexuality/Gay-Straight Alliance) clubs led by students in every high school across America.

“For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said in a statement. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society.”

Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 29, 2018 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

In addition to the partnership, Urie, 31, has pledged a one million dollar gift to GLSEN through his Highest Hopes Foundation to assist the schools in providing the resources, training and support the students need in order to implement the programs.

Highest Hopes Foundation, which was launched this week, aids the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop and advocate support for human rights.

“Launching the Highest Hopes Foundation with GLSEN as our first cause feels natural to the DNA of P!ATD, I am beyond excited to see what we can do together,” he continues. “Some of the most inspiring leaders out there right now have come from GSAs. Working firsthand with GLSEN, student leaders everywhere, and all my fans, I want to make sure that every one of our future leaders out there has the support they need to form their own GSA and begin their work to make a better world.”

Panic! at the Disco will also donate $1 to the Highest Hopes Foundation for every ticket purchased to the North American leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour.

The tour kicks off on July 11 in Minneapolis, Minnesota with special guests Arizona and Hayley Kiyoko.