While discussing the headline-making drama between her son Brandon Lee and ex Tommy Lee — who claimed the 21-year-old physically assaulted him in March — Pamela Anderson said Brandon was “maybe” more of an adult than his father.

“They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so,” the Baywatch legend told Entertainment Tonight, while discussing the alleged physical altercation. The case was dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in April.

“It’s between them,” she added. “I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it… It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past.”

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee JB Lacroix/WireImage

RELATED: Tommy Lee’s Assault Case Against Son Brandon Dismissed by Los Angeles District Attorney

One day after the alleged scuffle — which resulted in a hospital trip for the 55-year-old drummer — Tommy posted (and quickly deleted) a selfie of his swollen lips on Instagram captioned, “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!”

Representatives for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, who arrived on the scene shortly after the incident, previously told PEOPLE the pair had been arguing about a series of disparaging tweets and photos Lee had written about Anderson, following an interview where the 50-year-old discussed physical abuse she claimed to have endured from her ex during their relationship.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Calls Tommy Lee ‘Disaster Spinning Out of Control,’ Blames Alcoholism: ‘This Is the Devil’

Brandon went on to release an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in which he claimed his father is battling alcoholism and that he had worked “tirelessly organizing an intervention.”

“I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy,” Brandon said in a statement provided by his rep, Teal Cannaday.

Lee denied the allegations the same day, tweeting: “I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here.”

In a lengthy statement titled “Alcoholism is the Devil” which was shared on her website, Anderson previously called her ex “a disaster spinning out of control,” adding that she stood “beside my son who acted out of self-defense and was scared for his life.”

Tommy Lee and son Brandon David M. Benett/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

RELATED: Inside Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Painful Past and New Family Drama: ‘He Feels Like She Crossed a Line’

But despite the feud, while exiting a restaurant in March, Brandon appeared to have put their differences aside when he told reporters for TMZ, “I love my dad.”