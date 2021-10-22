The couple started dating in 1979 before tying the knot in 1982. They briefly separated in 2016 due to Ozzy's infidelity before reconciling. They share children Jack, Kelly and Aimée

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's 'Wild, Insane and Dangerous' Love Life Will Be Subject of New Film

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's love life is coming to the big screen.

On Friday, the couple announced in an interview with Variety that their romantic life will be the subject of an upcoming untitled movie scripted by Oscar-nominated Lee Hall.

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," Sharon Osbourne, 69, told the outlet. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

The film is set to be produced by their children Jack and Aimée Osbourne's company Osbourne Media, alongside Anthony and David Blackman from Polygram Entertainment. The film is also set to feature music from Black Sabbath, according to Variety.

The rocker and TV host met in 1970 before turning romantic in 1979. The couple got married in 1982. They share children Jack, Kelly and Aimée and were the subject of an MTV reality show The Osbournes in the early 2000s.

Last year, during an A&E documentary about Ozzy, the rocker opened up about nearly killing Sharon in 1989, just 7 years after getting married.

"We'd had a couple of fights and you can tell it was building to something, you could just feel it," Sharon said in the film. "I just knew it was coming."

Sharon explained then that Ozzy was "very rarely calm" but at this moment he was as calm as can be. "It frightened the s— out of me," she said.

"I felt the calmest I've ever felt in my life," Ozzy recalled. "It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful."

During the same interview, Sharon shared, "I hated being without him. Ozzy was very frightened when he came out and when he was in his house, he definitely watched what he was doing. He frightened himself."

And to British GQ last year, Ozzy shared he regretted being unfaithful to his wife. (The couple briefly split in 2016 due to his infidelity.)

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore," he said. "I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

And in 2017, the Black Sabbath rocker opened up about his past infidelities, telling Rolling Stone: "It's a rock 'n' roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f---er, I'm lucky she didn't walk out."

The Osbournes reconciled their three-decade-long marriage in September 2016 after splitting that May amid reports that he had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh. He explained to Rolling Stone at the time that he has "realized what a f------ idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more."