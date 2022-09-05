Ozzy Osbourne to Kick Off 2022 NFL Season with Los Angeles Rams Halftime Show Performance

"I will get back on stage if it f---ing kills me," the rock legend recently told The Independent of his hopes for remaining healthy enough to tour

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne is preparing for his first U.S. performance in over two years!

To kick off the 2022 NFL season, the "Crazy Train" rock legend will serve as halftime performer for the Sept. 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, the football organization announced via social media on Monday.

NBC and Peacock will both broadcast the halftime set, which will mark Osbourne's first stateside performance since the 73-year-old Black Sabbath musician took the stage alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform their "Take What You Want" collaboration at the 2019 American Music Awards.

He recently returned to the stage for the first time since undergoing a procedure in June for a performance of "Iron Man" and "Paranoid" at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.

Osbourne's upcoming halftime performance will go down hours before the Sept. 9 release of his thirteenth solo studio album, Patient Number 9. The 13-track set will feature collaborations with Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney and the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters.

Earlier this week, the Godfather of Metal and his wife, Sharon, announced their return to TV with a forthcoming 10-part reality series called Home to Roost. Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer, the show will document the Osbournes' journey back to Britain, alongside daughter Kelly and son Jack's efforts to support them.

The new show will track the famous foursome, whose MTV fly-on-the-wall reality show The Osbournes ran from 2002 to 2005, with new drama and hijinks. (Older daughter Aimee famously declined to appear on the original series, but did occasionally show up in cameos.)

Producers aim to capture everything from the family's actual move home to Sharon's upcoming milestone 70th birthday and Kelly's soon-to-debut first child.

The series' announcement came days after Ozzy and Sharon told The Observer that they were returning to England, largely because of the U.S.'s fraught political environment and too-common gun violence, according to the newspaper.

"Everything's f---ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy told The Observer. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's f---ing crazy."

"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f---ing Forest Lawn," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home," the former Black Sabbath singer clarified.

While Ozzy has experienced a number of health issues in recent years — he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and underwent a "major operation" in June, among other health scares — Sharon told The Observer that the planned move back to England has nothing to do with her husband's health.

"I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time," she said. "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Speaking to The Independent for a recent interview, Osbourne said he hopes to get well enough to start touring again.

"I've made a pledge," he told the outlet. "I will do whatever is physically possible until the summer of next year. If by then I can't, then I can't, but I'll have given it my best. I'm pretty confident."

Osbourne continued, "I will get back on stage if it f---ing kills me, because if I can't do it then that's what's gonna happen anyway, I'm gonna f---ing die. I love to see them audiences."

