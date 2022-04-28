Sharon Osbourne Tearfully Reveals Husband Ozzy Tested Positive for COVID but Says He's 'OK'

Ozzy revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

Sharon Osbourne is concerned about her husband's health.

During her third day on the job for her new TV show The Talk UK, Sharon broke down crying as she revealed that her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon, 69, said on the show Thursday. "We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

She continued, "It'll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on the show] in a week… We're gonna get him a negative test by next week."

Ozzy, 73, is the latest in the Osbourne family to test positive for COVID — as Sharon tested positive in December 2020, daughter Kelly did at some point and two of their son Jack's daughters also tested positive as well.

Meanwhile, Ozzy revealed in 2020 that he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. Only shortly before revealing the news, he suffered a fall and needed neck surgery.

"I'm no good with secrets," he said during an appearance with his family on Good Morning America. "I cannot walk around with it anymore 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?"

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," he added.

A month later, during an interview with RADIO.COM, he said assured it wasn't a "death sentence."

"I've known I've had Parkinson's since 2003," he revealed. "It's not a death sentence…It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking."

"The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it," he added. "You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."

Most recently, the couple announced in an interview with Variety that their romantic life will be the subject of an upcoming untitled movie scripted by Oscar-nominated Lee Hall.