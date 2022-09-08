Ozzy Osbourne Says Taylor Hawkins Heard Their Collaboration Before He Died: 'Great F---ing Drummer'

The late Foo Fighters member played drums on Osbourne's newest studio album Patient Number 9, out Friday

By
Published on September 8, 2022 05:05 PM
Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Months before Taylor Hawkins' unexpected death, he worked with Ozzy Osbourne to record a song on his upcoming album Patient Number 9.

In an interview for Osbourne's Patient Number 9 Album Special on Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard dropping Friday, the legendary rocker detailed his newest album, which is set for release on Friday.

Over its 13 tracks, Patient Number 9 includes collaborations with Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney.

The album will also posthumously feature the late Foo Fighters drummer — and Osbourne, 73, revealed the rocker did indeed listen to his part on the album before his death in March.

"He was a really nice guy — we both (Osbourne and producer Andrew Watt) were like f---, we couldn't believe it," he said.

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

He added, "He was a great f---ing drummer — a phenomenal drummer."

During the special, fans in the audience had the opportunity to ask Osbourne questions about the album and his career, his songwriting process and life at home. When asked whether he was thinking of slowing down his career, he responded: "The word retirement? F--- that."

The full interview will air on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard beginning at 12 a.m. ET.

During an interview with Kerrang! published Wednesday, Osbourne revealed that the inspiration behind the album track "Degradation Rules" was partially credited to Hawkins.

"Masturbation. Sticky little magazines. A toss-pot. There's a line in there, 'Red Tube rules!' which is an [ode to] the free porn website. And, do you know who suggested that? The drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died recently," he told the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Hawkins' Son Oliver Shane Plays Drums on 'My Hero' During Tribute Concert to His Father

He continued "To be perfectly honest with you, I'd never heard of him before he played on my album. But he must be good to play with Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters. When I met him, and from what I saw of him, he was a really nice man, one whose soul will surely last. I should imagine that everyone in that band was f---ing devastated when the poor guy passed away."

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance after complaining of chest pains in his hotel. He was 50 years old.

Patient Number 9 is out Friday.

