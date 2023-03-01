Ozzy Osbourne Says He'd Tour Again — Weeks After Announcing Retirement: 'I Gotta Get Out There'

Earlier this month, the Black Sabbath rocker said he was quitting touring due to a spinal injury

By
Published on March 1, 2023 04:19 PM

Ozzy Osbourne recently said his "touring days" were over due to a spinal injury — but he's since changed his mind.

In a new interview with Billy Morrison on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard show, the Black Sabbath rocker said he wants to hit the road again in the future, noting that the public's reaction to his previous comments drove him "nuts."

"If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine," Osbourne, 74, told the outlet. "But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off."

The "Crazy Train" performer explained that he can't just start playing shows the day he feels better, as planning a tour takes time.

"If the doctor said to me today, 'Oh, you can tour.' It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I've got that keeps me going is making records," continued Osbourne. "But I can't do that forever. I gotta get out there."

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Earlier this month, the musician informed fans that he was canceling all his then-upcoming U.K. and European tour dates due to his damaged spine.

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," Osbourne wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," he added. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

In the SiriusXM interview, Osbourne expressed disappointment in the media and general public's reaction to the news that he would no longer tour.

"This f------ press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm f------ not dying," he said.

Related Articles
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Quits Touring Due to Spinal Injury: 'I Love You All'
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills
Ozzy Osbourne Says He's 'Gotta Get Back on That Stage' Following Health Woes: 'I Ain't Gonna Stop'
Billy Idol Stars in Super Bowl Workday Commercial
Billy Idol Takes on Corporate America's Use of 'Rockstar' in 'Really Fun' Super Bowl Ad for Workday
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He No Longer Wants to Move Back to UK: 'If I Had My Way, I'd Stay in America'
OZZY OSBOURNE, kelly osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Rings in the Holidays with His Own Grinch-Themed Christmas Sweater: 'Bah, Humbug!'
Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne Says Taylor Hawkins Heard Their Collaboration Before He Died: 'Great F---ing Drummer'
Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has a 'Crazy' Household Filled with 'Dogs' and Grandkids
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne Says He and Wife Sharon Are Moving Back to England, 'Fed Up' with U.S. Gun Violence
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
All About Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's 3 Kids
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne Details 'Agony' of Trying to Deal with Parkinson's Disease and Other Health Issues
ozzy and sharon osbourne photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ozzy Osbourne Is Determined to Tour Again After 'Nightmare' Health Setbacks: 'Survival Is My Legacy'
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Home from the Hospital and Recuperating Comfortably' After Surgery
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Having 'Major Operation' That'll 'Determine the Rest of His Life,' Wife Sharon Says
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne to Kick Off 2022 NFL Season with Los Angeles Rams Halftime Show Performance