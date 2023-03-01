Ozzy Osbourne Says He'd Tour Again — Weeks After Announcing Retirement: 'I Gotta Get Out There'

Ozzy Osbourne recently said his "touring days" were over due to a spinal injury — but he's since changed his mind.

In a new interview with Billy Morrison on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard show, the Black Sabbath rocker said he wants to hit the road again in the future, noting that the public's reaction to his previous comments drove him "nuts."

"If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine," Osbourne, 74, told the outlet. "But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off."

The "Crazy Train" performer explained that he can't just start playing shows the day he feels better, as planning a tour takes time.

"If the doctor said to me today, 'Oh, you can tour.' It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I've got that keeps me going is making records," continued Osbourne. "But I can't do that forever. I gotta get out there."

Earlier this month, the musician informed fans that he was canceling all his then-upcoming U.K. and European tour dates due to his damaged spine.

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," Osbourne wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," he added. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

In the SiriusXM interview, Osbourne expressed disappointment in the media and general public's reaction to the news that he would no longer tour.

"This f------ press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm f------ not dying," he said.