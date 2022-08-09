Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage!

On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June.

Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."

Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne shared the special moment from the evening via his Instagram page, posting photos of the vocalist and Iommi. "Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022🇬🇧 tonight! 🤘👊," he captioned the post.

The performance came almost two months after Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne revealed on The Talk UK that he was having a "very major operation" that would "determine the rest of his life."

Following the surgery, Ozzy thanked his fans for their well wishes as he shared he was "now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery," Ozzy wrote at the time.

Sharon, 69, also shared an update on her husband's health via Twitter at the time, writing, "He's feeling good!" alongside a throwback photo of him singing on stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, during his appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, Ozzy told Entertainment Tonight he was doing "great," adding: "I like to see people, you know."

"That's been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery," he continued. "I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?"

The "Crazy Train" singer has had a number of health issues in recent years. He underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018 and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour Due to 'Various Health Issues'

Ozzy also suffered a fall that same year and needed neck surgery that forced him to cancel his tour. He later said he hoped to reschedule dates, but that he would not hit the road again until he felt "100 percent confident" that he could "pull it off."

The following year, Ozzy revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003.

"It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking," he said in a February 2020 interview with Radio.com. "The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it. You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."