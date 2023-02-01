Ozzy Osbourne Quits Touring Due to Spinal Injury: 'I Love You All'

Ozzy Osbourne is off the road.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, announced Wednesday that he's quitting touring due to a spinal injury and has canceled all his upcoming shows.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," Osbourne shared in a statement on Instagram Tuesday morning.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," he continued. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Osbourne went on to say he had come to the "realization" that he was "not physically capable" of completing his upcoming UK and European tour dates as he wouldn't be able to cope with the travel that's required.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne added in his Instagram post. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all…"

Osbourne concluded the post by telling his fans that ticket refunds are available for the shows.

Osbourne had surgery in 2019 after a fall during a nighttime trip to the bathroom aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years before.

Since then, he's undergone two more procedures, the latest being in July. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease following his fall and now uses a cane.

In September 2022, Osbourne, who has been married to Sharon Osbourne for 40 years, told PEOPLE that he was determined to tour again after his "nightmare" health setbacks.

"It's where I belong. The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life," he exclusively told PEOPLE.

"I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on. Survival is my legacy."