Ozzy Osbourne Says He Doesn't Have the 'Slightest Interest' In Black Sabbath Reunion

"It’s more than a friendship with me and them guys; it’s a family," he said of his Black Sabbath bandmates

Ozzy Osborne has no desire to reunite with Black Sabbath for any future shows.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne addressed recent comments from his former bandmate and Black Sabbath lead guitarist Tony Iommi, who said he would like to see a reunion of the band after their farewell shows in 2017.

"Not for me. It’s done," said Osbourne, 71. "The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with [drummer] Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don’t know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice. I’ve talked to him a few times..."

He then added, "but I don’t have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig]. Maybe Tony’s getting bored now."

Although he wouldn't like a reunion, Osbourne called his bandmates his "brothers," noting the 50th anniversary of their self-titled album and Paranoid.

"When they came out, I remember thinking, 'Well, this will be all right for a few years,'" he told the outlet. "F—ing 50 years later, it’s still going. Those guys my brothers, you know? They go back to my childhood."

"It’s more than a friendship with me and them guys; it’s a family," he added. "I don’t know any other people as long as I’ve known them."

Osbourne added that he's recently stayed in touch with Iommi, 72.

"He’s been really keeping me going and giving me words of encouragement," Osbourne said, referring to his recent surgery. "I’ve heard from Bill once or twice. I haven’t heard much from Geezer [Butler], but that’s Geezer."

And while he isn't willing to go on the road with Black Sabbath, he said that he wants to get back on stage on his own.

"I’ve got to do gigs. I haven’t done my last gig yet," he said. "Even if it’s just to do one gig, I will do a gig. Then I’ll feel like I finished my job."

Black Sabbath first formed in 1968 with Iommi, Ward, bassist Butler and Osbourne on vocals. The band is credited as being the pioneers of heavy metal. After a decades-long run, the band finally closed out their legendary career in 2017 with a series of homecoming shows in Birmingham. They've also won two Grammy Awards.

In 2017, Iommi shared that he was open to a reunion during an interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk earlier this year, according to NME.

“I think that it would be good, if we could do that,” the guitarist said then. “The hard thing is, certainly with Sabbath, because it’s such a big thing, you can’t just do an occasional show, because of the crew, and you have the whole setup. It would have to be a year or an 18-month tour… I’m not opposed to doing anything; I just would do it in a different way.”

Image zoom Black Sabbath Kevin Winter/Getty

Osbourne has previously expressed his disinterest in reuniting with Iommi and the crew, telling The Times in 2018 that while he loves Iommi as a person, he did not particularly like working with him. He added that he "moved on" from the band.

“I’ve moved on. I’ll tell you what it was like. It’s like when you’re younger and you met a girl, Susie, and you break up and you don’t see her for 30 years. Then she’s in town and you go, ‘Oh, I’ll give Susie a call,’ because your memory only remembers the good parts and you can narrow it then to a week and you go, ‘I remember that week and it was lovely,'" he explained.

Besides, Osbourne has kept busy with personal projects, like his upcoming documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

"The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance—including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis," a press release for the film read.

The documentary features interviews with his family — wife Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack Osbourne — as well as some friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and others.