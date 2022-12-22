Entertainment Music Ozzy Osbourne Rings in the Holidays with His Own Grinch-Themed Christmas Sweater: 'Bah, Humbug!' The Prince of Darkness spread his own brand of holiday cheer on Tuesday, in a post alongside daughter Kelly Osbourne and guitarist Billy Morrison By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 10:55 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Ozzy Osbourne has gotten into the Christmas sweater trend. The 74-year-old famed rocker, known among his fans as the Prince of Darkness, shared a photo to his Instagram account on Tuesday, posing in front of a Christmas tree in his very own branded holiday knit. Daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, was by his side, standing on crutches and wearing the same top — which featured an illustration of Ozzy as a Grinch, alongside the phrase, "How Ozzy Osbourne Stole Christmas" (A parody of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas). Ozzy first released the sweater in 2015 on his website. He's done other branded sweaters since, including a red-and-black bat one that he's currently selling for $45. Also in the photo on Tuesday was guitarist Billy Morrison, the co-Founder of Royal Machines who has long worked with Ozzy. "Bah, Humbug!" Ozzy captioned the shot. Ozzy Osbourne Details 'Agony' of Trying to Deal with Parkinson's Disease and Other Health Issues Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has a 'Crazy' Household Filled with 'Dogs' and Grandkids Ozzy has faced several major health hurdles in recent years. In 2019, he had surgery after a fall during a nighttime trip to the bathroom aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years earlier. Since then, he's undergone two more procedures, the latest in July. "I've never been this laid up," Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after his fall and now uses a cane and struggles with his speech as a result, told PEOPLE in September. "I can't understand my luck." Ozzy Osbourne Is Determined to Tour Again After 'Nightmare' Health Setbacks: 'Survival Is My Legacy' Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Mike Marsland/WireImage Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Despite his health setbacks, Ozzy's spirit has stayed positive. "That's the only thing that reminds me I'm getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore," he said. "But I still feel young at heart." He's also set on returning to performing. "I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on," Ozzy said. "Survival is my legacy." Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Still 'in Love' Despite Drama in 40-Year Marriage: 'We Never Gave Up' Until then, Ozzy is looking on the bright side, including the fact that his health issues have only brought him and his wife of 40 years Sharon Osbourne closer. "She has been the best," Ozzy told PEOPLE. "My whole family has been so good." Asked his proudest moment, Ozzy said it's "having a marriage that lasted." "I used to think love was sex, and it's not," he noted. "I believe you only have one real love in your life. I'm still in love with my wife. That's the main thing."