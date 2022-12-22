Ozzy Osbourne Rings in the Holidays with His Own Grinch-Themed Christmas Sweater: 'Bah, Humbug!'

Ozzy Osbourne has gotten into the Christmas sweater trend.

The 74-year-old famed rocker, known among his fans as the Prince of Darkness, shared a photo to his Instagram account on Tuesday, posing in front of a Christmas tree in his very own branded holiday knit.

Daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, was by his side, standing on crutches and wearing the same top — which featured an illustration of Ozzy as a Grinch, alongside the phrase, "How Ozzy Osbourne Stole Christmas" (A parody of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas).

Ozzy first released the sweater in 2015 on his website. He's done other branded sweaters since, including a red-and-black bat one that he's currently selling for $45.

Also in the photo on Tuesday was guitarist Billy Morrison, the co-Founder of Royal Machines who has long worked with Ozzy.

"Bah, Humbug!" Ozzy captioned the shot.

Ozzy has faced several major health hurdles in recent years.

In 2019, he had surgery after a fall during a nighttime trip to the bathroom aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years earlier. Since then, he's undergone two more procedures, the latest in July.

"I've never been this laid up," Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after his fall and now uses a cane and struggles with his speech as a result, told PEOPLE in September. "I can't understand my luck."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Despite his health setbacks, Ozzy's spirit has stayed positive. "That's the only thing that reminds me I'm getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore," he said. "But I still feel young at heart."

He's also set on returning to performing. "I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on," Ozzy said. "Survival is my legacy."

Until then, Ozzy is looking on the bright side, including the fact that his health issues have only brought him and his wife of 40 years Sharon Osbourne closer. "She has been the best," Ozzy told PEOPLE. "My whole family has been so good."

Asked his proudest moment, Ozzy said it's "having a marriage that lasted."

"I used to think love was sex, and it's not," he noted. "I believe you only have one real love in your life. I'm still in love with my wife. That's the main thing."