Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Concert After Having Hand Surgery Due to Infection: 'Ice Cream Helps'

Ozzy Osbourne is recovering from hand surgery — and ice cream is just what the doctor ordered.

The Grammy winner, 69, underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday because of an infection, according to a press release. He is remaining in the hospital for a couple of days and is postponing his show that was planned for Oct. 6 in Mountain View, California, to Oct. 16. First, his No More Tours 2 tour will pick up again on Oct. 9 in Chula Vista, California.

On Instagram Saturday, the legendary rocker posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with one hand resting in a bandage and the other hand holding an ice cream cone. He captioned it, “Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps.”

In another picture, Osbourne showed off a second angle of his wrapped-up hand and tattooed arm.

Ozzy Osbourne's hand Ozzy Osbourne/Instagram

His daughter Kelly Osbourne kept him company as he stayed at Cedars-Sinai. The former Fashion Police co-host, 33, posted on her Instagram Story, “Chilling at the hospital,” alongside a picture of her feet up and the television on.

Kelly Osbourne's Instagram Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

She gave fans an update about her father’s condition on Instagram. “Thank you all so much for your well wishes dad is doing so much better,” she wrote. “Nothing that some rest, antibiotics and of course his favorite ice cream can’t cure.”

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Lester Cohen/WireImage

In November 2017, Osbourne announced his global “farewell world tour” from 2018 to 2020. “People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” he said in a statement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers,” Osbourne said in a release. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”