Ozzy Osbourne and Gillan Guitarist Bernie Tormé Dead at 66

Irish guitarist Bernie Tormé, who recorded several albums with Gillan, the hard rock band fronted by former Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan, and played with Ozzy Osbourne, has died in London. He was 66.

News of the musician’s death was posted on his official Facebook page, and his family issued a statement to Billboard confirming the news. “Bernie Tormé passed away peacefully on the 17th March 2019, one day short of his 67th birthday, surrounded by his family,” reads the statement. “He had been on life support for the past four weeks at a London hospital following post-flu complications. Bernie will be remembered for dedicating his life to his music for five decades. He will be sorely missed.”

Among the albums Tormé recorded with Gillan was 1981’s Future Shock, which reached No. 2 on the U.K. album charts. He played with Osbourne following guitarist Randy Rhoads’ 1982 death in a plane accident. He also fronted the Bernie Tormé Band and released several solo albums, including last year’s Shadowland.

Osbourne paid tribute to Tormé on social media. “What a sad day,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “We’ve lost another great musician. Bernie was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in Peace Bernie.”