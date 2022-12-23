Ozzy Osbourne Says He's 'Gotta Get Back on That Stage' Following Health Woes: 'I Ain't Gonna Stop'

"I mean, I could say let's call it a day, but I can't stop," the rocker told Yahoo Entertainment

By
Published on December 23, 2022 10:35 AM
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills
Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne isn't throwing in the towel on live performances.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, opened up to Yahoo Entertainment this week about his upcoming spring/summer 2023 tour dates, and how he isn't planning on letting any recent health concerns derail those plans.

"I just wanna get back on that stage. I've gotta get back on that stage. It's driving me nuts, not being able to," Osbourne told the publication. "I can't relax. I've always gotta be doing something."

"I mean, I could say let's call it a day, but I can't stop," he continued. "There's nothing like a good gig, and there's nothing like a bad gig — because a bad gig makes you wanna do a good gig, better than before! A great gig is better than any sex or drug. There's nothing to compare it to."

The rocker — who just celebrated his birthday on Dec. 3 — has powered through after a 2019 fall that aggravated a previous neck and back injury, has undergone two more procedures since, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and now uses a cane. "I can remember when I was 69 and thinking, 'I wonder when I'll start to feel old, when I'll start to feel everything?' And suddenly, when I turned 70, the floodgates opened. It was one thing after the other," Osbourne told Yahoo. "This is the longest time I've been sick in my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Prince of Darkness will soon embark on a 19-date stretch, starting in May and wrapping in June, with an opening stint in Finland. He'll touch down everywhere from Spain to Germany to London on the tour. And just as he told PEOPLE in September, he's determined to get back out there despite what's been going on personally.

"It's where I belong," Osbourne said. "The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life."

"I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on," he later added. "Survival is my legacy."

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games

As Osbourne explained to Yahoo, "It's not a job, what I do. It's a passion. I don't have to get up at 7 in the morning to trudge through the day to go to work. It's a pretty good life. … So, considering all the things I'd gotten away with over the years, I can't really complain."

"Even today, when I think of some of the things that I've done, I shiver, you know? Because I could have been dead," he said. "You name it, I've been there, I've done it, and I've survived. It eventually caught me and bit me on the butt, but it ain't killed me. And I ain't gonna stop."

Elsewhere in his interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne expressed that he still feels "young at heart," but is embracing his role as a grandfather along with wife Sharon, whom he met in 1982.

The Osbournes have three kids — Aimee, 39, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36 — and they, too, have some of their own! Jack shares daughters Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 4, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. His fourth, Maple, with his fiancée Aree Gearhart, arrived in July. Kelly also recently welcomed her first child, a son, with partner Sid Wilson of Slipknot.

"It fascinates me that every time I see the girls, they've learnt something else," Osbourne says. "They're adorable."

Even now, over five decades into his career, Osbourne is seeing love from fans over his most recent project, his September LP Patient Number 9. The album earned him Grammy nods for best metal performance, best rock performance, best rock album, and best rock song ahead of the February ceremony.

Related Articles
OZZY OSBOURNE, kelly osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Rings in the Holidays with His Own Grinch-Themed Christmas Sweater: 'Bah, Humbug!'
sharon osbourne
Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized While Filming Ghost-Themed TV Show: Report
Bad Bunny Billboard magazine
Bad Bunny Reveals He's Taking Break in 2023 to 'Enjoy My Achievements': 'We're Going to Celebrate'
ozzy and sharon osbourne photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ozzy Osbourne Is Determined to Tour Again After 'Nightmare' Health Setbacks: 'Survival Is My Legacy'
Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has a 'Crazy' Household Filled with 'Dogs' and Grandkids
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He No Longer Wants to Move Back to UK: 'If I Had My Way, I'd Stay in America'
ozzy and sharon osbourne photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Still 'in Love' Despite Drama in 40-Year Marriage: 'We Never Gave Up'
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne to Kick Off 2022 NFL Season with Los Angeles Rams Halftime Show Performance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kelly Osbourne Confirms the Sex of Her Baby After Dad Ozzy 'Told Everyone'
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne Says He and Wife Sharon Are Moving Back to England, 'Fed Up' with U.S. Gun Violence
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on Main Stage East on Day 1 of Leeds Festival on August 26, 2022 in Leeds, England.
The 1975's Matty Healy Calls Out Security in Autotune After Fan Falls at Concert: 'Stop Standing There'
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City.
Bruce Springsteen Says He 'Can't Imagine Retirement,' Weighs in on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Says Dad Ozzy 'Told Everybody' the Sex of Her Baby on the Way: 'He's So Excited'
Kelly Osbourne attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show
Kelly Osbourne Says She's 'Terrified but Excited' to Be a New Mom: 'I Don't Want to Be Perfect'
Björk’s in Pitchfork
Björk Says She Moved Home to Iceland Because of Gun Violence in the US: 'Just Too Much for Me'