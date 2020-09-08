"He just says, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die,'" Sharon recalled Ozzy saying

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Felt 'Serenity' When He Tried Killing Wife Sharon in 1989

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are reflecting on the "frightening" experience when he tried to kill her.

In the Black Sabbath frontman's new documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, the couple reflect on an infamous 1989 incident when Ozzy almost choked Sharon to death while on several drugs.

"We'd had a couple of fights and you can tell it was building to something, you could just feel it," Sharon, 67, said in the film. "I just knew it was coming."

"It's like night and day," Sharon said of Ozzy on drugs. "That's it."

Sharon explained then that Ozzy was "very rarely calm" but at this moment he was. "It frightened the s— out of me," she said.

"I felt the calmest I've ever felt in my life," Ozzy, 72, recalled. "It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful."

Image zoom Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sharon walked viewers through the night: she put her children — Aimee, Kelly and Jack — to bed and started reading a book before the "No More Tears" singer came into the room.

"I had no idea who sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband," The Talk co-host said. "He gets to a stage where he gets this look in his eyes where his shutters are down and I couldn't get through to him."

"He just says, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die,'" she added. Sharon describes how he dived at her and began to choke her.

"He was calm, very very calm and he lunged across at me," she remembered. "I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there."

In a separate clip, an interviewer asks the "Crazy Train" singer, "Do you feel uncomfortable talking about it?"

Ozzy grabs his mug, takes a sip and responds, "It's not exactly one of my greatest f—ing achievements."

"All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, 'Why am I here?' And he says, 'You want me to read your charge?' So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne,'" Ozzy recalled, before adding, "I was very very surprised when she dropped the charges."

"It was probably the most frightened I've ever been," Sharon later added.

Sharon then explained that following the near-death incident, she considered getting a divorce. Ozzy was put into a treatment facility for six months. During that time, she said was "really lonely" without him.

"I was looking at all the options left in my life," she said. "I was looking at everything. What is going to be the best for my kids? What is going to be the best for me?"

"I hated being without him," Sharon then added. "Ozzy was very frightened when he came out and when he was in his house, he definitely watched what he was doing. He frightened himself."

Image zoom Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne on The Osbournes MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection

After the two described the incident in the film, their daughter Kelly then reveals she "hates going on holiday," especially to the beach, because of her childhood memories.

"It reminds me of being a kid and that was what we did after Dad did something bad," said Kelly, 35.

The documentary features interviews with his family as well as some friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and others.