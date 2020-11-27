Ozzy Osbourne Says He Regrets Cheating on Wife Sharon in 2016: 'I Broke Her Heart'

"I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn’t leave me," said the rock star about his wife Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is reflecting on one of his major regrets in life: previously cheating on his wife Sharon Osbourne.

The couple tied the knot in 1982 and went on to have three children together, but the pair briefly split in 2016 after news of the rock star's infidelity. In a new interview for British GQ's Men of the Year issue, Ozzy, who turns 72 next week, says he "broke her heart" and that he's "not proud" of having an affair.

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore," he said. "I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn’t leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

In 2017, the Black Sabbath rocker opened up about his past infidelities, telling Rolling Stone: "It’s a rock 'n' roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f---er, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out."

The Osbournes reconciled their three-decade long marriage in September 2016 after splitting that May amid reports that he had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh. He explained to Rolling Stone at the time that he has "realized what a f------ idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more."

“When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s---. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f----- idiot I’ve been,” he said.

In July 2016, Sharon publicly forgave her husband during an episode of The Talk, informing viewers that the couple was working on reconciling their marriage. Months later, they renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day.

“I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage … I just can’t think of my life without him,” she said at the time, adding with a bit of levity that her husband had been “a dirty dog.”

In October, Sharon posted a snapshot of Ozzy on her Instagram feed and wrote: "How Handsome Is My Husband 😍"

Elsewhere in the British GQ interview, Ozzy recalled his family's hit MTV reality show, admitting, "I don't understand what people saw in it." The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005.

"It wasn’t scripted. Not like [Keeping Up with the] Kardashians. I find it hard to believe that’s not scripted. But we just had a camera crew in our house 24/7, 365 days a year, and you end up going f------ nuts! You can’t run off," said Ozzy. "And after three years of filming it, the kids were all on drugs, Sharon was battling cancer and so I said to the family, ‘Do we want to carry on?’ and they said no, so we pulled it."

"I’m glad we did it because we reached a different level of fame," he added, "but it was like Beatlemania. It wasn’t fun. I remember going to a MacDonald’s to use the bathroom and everyone started chasing me around the car park. I was freaked out."