Ozzy Osbourne Says He and Wife Sharon Are Moving Back to England, 'Fed Up' with U.S. Gun Violence

Ozzy Osbourne recently returned to England for the first time in eight years, and he and Sharon Osbourne plan to return to the United Kingdom permanently in the coming months.

In an interview with The Observer published Sunday, Ozzy, 73, said he had not traveled to his home country in so long nor performed live in "three or four years" due to his health struggles, after the iconic heavy-metal singer made a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games' closing ceremony in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 8.

Ozzy and Sharon, 69, will resume living in the U.K. in February 2023 after residing in Los Angeles for more than two decades in large part due to the U.S.'s fraught political environment and too-common gun violence, according to The Observer.

"Everything's f---ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy told The Observer. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's f---ing crazy."

"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f---ing Forest Lawn," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home," the former Black Sabbath singer clarified.

Daniel Knighton/Getty

While Ozzy has experienced a number of health issues in recent years — he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and underwent a "major operation" in June, among other health scares — Sharon told The Observer that the planned move back to England has nothing to do with her husband's health.

"I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time," she said. "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

While the Osbournes are leaving L.A., they don't seem to think Ozzy's music career has ended. In preparation for their return to England, the couple are having their Buckinghamshire home refitted with a swimming pool and a music studio for Ozzy — and he told The Observer he will attempt to tour again after his next album, Patient Number 9, debuts Sept. 9.

"I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you," he said. "If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

As the Osbournes spend their last several months in the U.S., they recently traveled to Hawaii for a sun-soaked vacation.

Sharon first took to Instagram to showcase the tropical destination over the weekend, sharing a short video of her view of a sunset captioned, "Aloha ahiahi 🌴."

On Sunday she went one better and posted a photo of her and Ozzy sharing a romantic kiss in a pool captioned, "🏝 ❤️."

The sun-drenched trip came after the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this summer.