Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Share Romantic Kiss While Vacationing in Hawaii

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are enjoying some fun in the sun.

After a busy year, the couple is taking some time for themselves on a Hawaiian vacation.

Sharon, 69, first took to Instagram to showcase the tropical destination over the weekend sharing a short video of her view of a sunset captioned, "aloha ahiahi 🌴."

On Sunday she went one better and posted a photo of her and the Black Sabbath rocker, 73, sharing a romantic kiss in a pool captioned, "🏝 ❤️."

The sun-drenched trip comes after the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this summer.

On July 4, Ozzy shared a sweet throwback photo from the couple's wedding day as they celebrated the milestone.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. Greg Doherty/Getty

"40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love," Ozzy captioned the photo of the pair.

In the snap, Sharon is seen wearing a white gown paired with a white veil as she holds a bouquet of white and pink flowers. Ozzy is standing beside her wearing a white suit with a vine of leaves draped around his neck.

The TV personality also commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post, writing that "2022 is a special year" for her.

"It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates," she wrote accompanying a photo of the couple. "Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron."

The milestone followed Sharon's announcement in June on The Talk UK that she was heading to Los Angeles to be by her husband's side while he underwent a significant surgery.

"He has a very major operation on Monday and I have to be there," Sharon said. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Following the surgery, Ozzy thanked his fans for their good wishes as he shared he was "now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery," Ozzy wrote.

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games.

Sharon also shared an update on her husband's health via Twitter, writing, "He's feeling good!" alongside a throwback photo of him singing on stage.

On August 8, the rocker returned to the stage for the first time since surgery performing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.

Ozzy also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirits as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."