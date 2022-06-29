Outkast's Big Boi and Wife Sherlita Patton Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage: Report
Big Boi and Sherlita Patton have called it quits.
After 20 years of marriage, the Outkast member and real estate entrepreneur's divorce has been finalized, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
The musician, born Antwan Patton filed for the divorce in April, and the court reportedly entered the final divorce decree last month. His filing claimed there was "no reasonable hope of reconciliation" with Sherlita and the pair had already been living separately.
As part of the amicable divorce, they both reportedly agreed to not make any threats of "injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing."
Big Boi, 47, and Sherlita, 49, tied the knot in March 2002 and share two children: daughter Jordan, 27, and son Cross, 21. He also has a son named Bamboo, 22, from a previous relationship.
Sherlita first filed for divorce from the Outkast performer in 2013, claiming their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and demanded financial support and complete custody. He responded with a request for joint custody of Cross, then 12, and claimed Sherlita was able to support herself.
The couple reconciled the following year, and Big Boi chalked it up to "Jesus" at the time. "A family that prays together stays together," he told TMZ in 2014.
Two years later, Big Boi and Sherlita privately signed a postnuptial agreement that divided up their assets and debts.
In 2019, the "Roses" performer posted a tribute to Sherlita on his Instagram page for Valentine's Day. "Happy Anniversary Baby Girl , Luv u Mrs. Patton," wrote Big Boi alongside two photos of the pair posing together, followed by the hashtags "#EmptyNestCountdown" and "EverydayIsThe14th."