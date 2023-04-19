Otis Redding III, Guitarist and Son of Otis Redding, Dead of Cancer at 59

Otis Redding III, who played alongside brother Dexter in The Reddings, died of cancer on Tuesday in Georgia

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 19, 2023 04:15 PM
Otis Redding III attends the Sunset Strip art guitar tribute to Otis Redding atThe Whiskey A Go Go on July 15, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Otis Redding III. Photo: Lilly Lawrence/WireImage

Otis Redding III, the namesake youngest child of soul legend Otis Redding who forged a musical path of his own, died of cancer on Tuesday in Macon, Georgia. He was 59.

Redding's death was announced in a statement shared Wednesday by his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga. Otis was 59 years old," she wrote. "Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss. Arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Redding was just 3 years old when his father died at age 26 in a plane crash in 1967. He and his three siblings, including brother and future bandmate Dexter, were raised by their mother Zelma on the 300-acre Big O Ranch where their dad was buried.

Otis Redding III performs during Otis Redding 75th Birthday Celebration at the Macon City Auditorium on September 11, 2016 in Macon, Georgia.
Otis Redding III. Rick Diamond/Getty

He and Dexter, along with a cousin named Mark Lockett, formed the funk group The Reddings in 1980, and the group released six albums together. The trio, in which Redding played guitar, was managed by Zelma.

"Daddy is gone, but his spirit is fresh in our minds," he told PEOPLE in 1981. "Some people expect to hear Otis Redding in our music, but this is a different day."

Though The Reddings released their final album in 1988, Redding continued to play music, and appeared onstage at Carnegie Hall for a 2018 tribute concert in honor of his father.

Otis Redding III attends the Black American Music Association and Georgia Entertainment Caucus Inaugural Induction Ceremony for Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame on June 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Otis Redding III. Moses Robinson/Getty

He also worked with The Otis Redding Foundation, founded by his mother, to organize summer camps that teach children to play music, and was board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels, according to the Associated Press.

"Who can live up to Otis Redding? I mean, I had his name, I got a little bit of talent, but you know, nobody can really live up to the King of Soul," he told The Telegraph in 2017. "We do his songs, my brother Dexter does a great job. We do our thing. But we know that we respect the game — he's the King of Soul."

Redding noted in the same interview that he believed his father's legacy was "timeless," and hoped that younger artists would be inspired by all that he accomplished in his short life.

