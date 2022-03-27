“You’ve got the cream of the crop here tonight,” the country icon said of her upcoming performance during Sunday's Academy Awards

Reba McEntire Says Her Oscars Performance Is Going to Be 'a Little Nerve-Racking'

Reba McEntire still gets nervous!

Despite a long list of accolades, the three-time Grammy Award winner, 66, admitted that she still has butterflies before taking the stage at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

"Oh my gosh. You've got the cream of the crop here tonight, and everybody's looking," she told Gerard Hall and Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night.

However, the country icon is still excited about the big night. "Yeah, it's going to be a little nerve-wracking, but I'm here for it," she said.

Oscars Couples Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

At the Oscars, McEntire will sing "Somehow You Do" from the drama Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. The song was written and composed by Diane Warren, who is enjoying a 13th nomination in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars this year.

McEntire is no stranger to the Oscars stage. The singer looked back at her 1991 performance of "I'm Checkin' Out" from the film Postcards from the Edge while on the red carpet.

"I remember seeing Madonna and Michael Jackson in the green room," McEntire recalled on Sunday. "I remember seeing Kevin Costner and Jack Lemmon in the audience."

Also performing some of this year's Oscar-nominated songs at the show are Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Sebastián Yatra.

Beyoncé will perform "Be Alive" from King Richard, with Eilish and her brother singing "No Time To Die" from the Bond film of the same name, and Yatra performing "Dos Oruguitas" from the Disney movie Encanto.