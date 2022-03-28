Lady Gaga Tells 'True Showbiz Legend' Liza Minnelli 'I Got You' While Presenting Oscars' Best Picture
Lady Gaga proved a supportive co-presenter to Liza Minnelli when the pair handed the 94th annual Academy Awards' biggest prize on Sunday.
Gaga, 36, accompanied Minnelli, 76, on stage as the Cabaret star used a wheelchair. The crowd cheered, prompting the House of Gucci actress to grasp Minnelli's hand and say, "Do you see that? The public, they love you."
When EGOT winner Minnelli sorted through her notes, acknowledging, "I don't understand," Gaga told her, "I got it."
"You know how I love working with legends," said Gaga. "And I'm honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend."
In fact, according to Minnelll's former publicist Scott Gorenstein, "Lady Gaga requested that Liza present the award with her."
The Chromatica singer noted that Minnelli was "celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret," and filled in when Minnelli seemed to falter during her introductory remarks for the Best Picture category.
After the nominees for Best Picture were announced, Liza said, "Hi everybody! I'm so happy to be here, especially with you. I'm your biggest fan."
CODA ultimately took home top honors over Belfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.
CODA, which is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, also won Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay for director Siân Heder.
In their acceptance speech, the producers thanked the Academy for "recognizing a movie of love and family in this difficult time."
The 2022 Oscars aired live on ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.