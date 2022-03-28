The Oscar-nominated singer opened the show with a dramatic performance of King Richard's "Be Alive" that was recorded in Compton, California, where Serena and Venus Williams honed their tennis skills

The Incredible Details You May Have Missed from Beyoncé's Epic Oscars Performance

Beyoncé's Oscars performance was a grand slam.

The superstar, 40, opened the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night with a stunning performance of her nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard.

While every Oscars performance by Bey is special, this one was even more so thanks to some incredibly thoughtful details. Here's what you may have missed...

The Location

The singer wasn't at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, but instead performing from Venus and Serena Williams' hometown tennis courts in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles. (The tennis champ sisters introduced her at the top of the show!)

The Nod to the Compton Cowboys

The performance started with a shot of young women making their way to the court — two with racquets and one on horseback, likely evoking the Compton Cowboys. Randy Hook and his friends ride the streets and reach out to the youth in the neighborhood by introducing them to the centuries-old legacy of Black cowboy culture.

The Colors

Tennis ball green chic? Beyoncé and her backup singers and musicians were all decked out in head-to-toe lime green with white stripes in what appeared to be a not-so-subtle nod to the Williams' sport. Seriously — even the violins and music stands were color-coordinated.

The Braids

In addition to the tennis-inspired threads, many of the performers on the court with Beyoncé sported braided hairstyles with beads, styles for which the Williams sisters were criticized early in their tennis careers.

The Samples

Not only did Bey sample Tupac Shakur's "California Love" for a moment at the beginning of her song, but if you listen closely, the orchestra goes in on a lick from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "​"Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" immediately afterward.

A Blue Ivy Cameo

Eagle-eyed fans caught Beyoncé and Jay Z's oldest daughter — and somewhat frequent collaborator — Blue Ivy Carter, 10, smiling front and center as the performance wound down.

