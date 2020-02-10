Eminem and Pal Elton John Reunite Backstage at the Oscars: ‘I Got to See My Uncle Elton’

True stans for life!

Eminem and Elton John got a chance to spend some time together on Sunday, while they both attended the Academy Awards.

“I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars,” the rapper, who made a surprise appearance to belatedly perform his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself,” wrote alongside a photo of the two pals with their arms around each other backstage.

“Congrats on your win too, Sir!” he added, referencing John’s win for Best Original Song alongside his longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin.

Although Eminem, 47, and John, 72, may not seem the likeliest of friends, their relationship goes all the way back to the 2001 Grammy Awards, when the pair teamed up for a performance of the rapper’s hit song “Stan.”

Speaking about his decision to share the stage with Eminem at the awards show, John said it was a way to support the controversial rapper.

“He was accused of being homophobic by so many people because of his lyrics,” the openly gay singer said during a 2017 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I came out and supported the fact that he isn’t.”

“We became friends. We’ve been amazing friends ever since,” John added. “He’s an amazing guy.”

Eminem’s surprise performance occurred after Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a montage about some of the most iconic Best Original Song winners of all time, which ended on a scene from Eminem’s 8 Mile.

From there, the video cut back to the stage and a rising platform, as Eminem was revealed alongside a live orchestral band.

Although most nominees for the coveted category tend to perform their songs on the night of that year’s ceremony, back in 2003, Eminem skipped out on the show, deciding it “wasn’t his sort of gig,” the Detroit Free Press reported at the time.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” Eminem wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a clip of his co-writer Luis Resto accepting the award without him.

Of course, it was also a big night for John.

Shortly after accepting his award, the legendary singer/songwriter FaceTimed with his two children, who got a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech.

“They’re in Australia, and I’ll be FaceTiming [again] in the car when I leave,” he told reporters backstage, referring to his sons Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7.

“They’re so happy,” he added. “I love them so much. They love their daddy. They were so excited about the Golden Globes, but this one is [special].”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.