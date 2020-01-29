Billie Eilish Will Deliver 'Special' Performance at 2020 Academy Awards

Billie Eilish is on a roll.

The Academy announced on Twitter Wednesday that the star, 18, will hit the stage to deliver a special performance during the 2020 Academy Awards, which will take place on Feb. 9.

Eilish swept the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday after becoming the first woman to win in the top four categories of the night. She won best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and the coveted album of the year — which she noted that Ariana Grande “deserved” to win during her acceptance speech.

Fans were quick to react to news of Eilish’s upcoming performance, during which some speculate that she will debut her theme song for Daniel Craig‘s not yet released James Bond film, No Time to Die. The movie is set to be the 51-year-old actor’s last time appearing as the renowned character.

“BOND SONG BOND SONG BOND SONG,” one fan tweeted. “Her name is Eilish, Billie Eilish,” another wrote in reference to Bond’s famous line.

Image zoom Billie Eilish Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eilish announced the news Wednesday on her own Instagram as well, sharing the same photo that the Academy tweeted along with a simple surprised face emoji.

Fellow stars quickly showed their support for the superstar.

Quincy commented, “☝🏽 pshhhhh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Snoh Aalegra wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and podcast host Amanda Oleander added, “Can’t wait! 🙌🏻♥️.”

On Jan. 14, the “Bad Guy” singer, who is now the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song, teased her involvement in the spy film by sharing photos of past Bond actresses, such as Halle Berry, Eva Green and Lea Seydoux.

Seydoux is set to reprise her role in the next film.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.