Billie Eilish Says It's Been a 'Life Goal' to Perform the James Bond Theme Song: 'It's Crazy, Dude'

Billie Eilish can check another thing off of her bucket list.

Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, the singer, 18, opened up about contributing her vocals to Daniel Craig‘s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, and how surreal it’s been to work on the project with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

“Yes, we’ve written it,” she told host Billy Porter on ABC’s Oscars red carpet pre-show. “It’s already done.”

“It’s crazy, dude,” added Eilish, who will be taking the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening to perform during the “In Memoriam” segment. “It’s a life goal, for sure.”

The big news that Eilish would be performing and co-writing the theme song was first announced last month on the upcoming James Bond film’s official Twitter account.

The film’s announcement also noted that the “Bad Guy” singer is now the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

That same day, Eilish teased her involvement in the spy film by sharing photos of past Bond actresses, such as Halle Berry, Eva Green and Lea Seydoux, the last of which will reprise her role in the film. She later confirmed the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of the 007 logo.

“‘No Time To Die’ JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG. 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 WHAAT,” she wrote, tagging the film’s Instagram account in her post.

Sam Smith sang the theme song for the franchise’s most recent film, Spectre, in 2015. The song, “Writing’s on the Wall,” went on to win both an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for best original song. Adele also won the Academy Award for the theme song to Skyfall in 2012.

No Time to Die is the 25th movie in the James Bond film series, which began with 1962’s Dr. No. The film, which stars Craig, 51, as James Bond for the final time, is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2020.

A few weeks after the exciting announcement, Eilish went on to make headlines again when she took home a whopping five trophies at the 2020 Grammy Awards — including the coveted awards of album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.

O’Connell, 22, co-wrote and produced a number of his sister’s hit songs, including Bad Guy, Come Out and Play, When I Was Older, Lovely, and I Love You.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.