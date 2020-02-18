Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance as She Calls It 'Trash'

Billie Eilish may be her own worst critic.

During an interview with Apple’s New Music Daily on Beats 1, the Grammy winner told host Zane Lowe that she felt she “bombed” her performance at the 2020 Oscars.

Eilish, 18, revealed that she was sick during the ceremony, where she performed a moving cover of “Yesterday” by The Beatles for the show’s In Memoriam segment.

“I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance,” she said. “That s— was trash.”

The “bad guy” singer went on to describe how performing at the Oscars was “so scary” because it was a different crowd than what she was used to.

“It was also, like, the Oscars is not my people,” she said. “I’m not used to that. At least the Grammys wasn’t as scary because it was artists, and it felt like my people.”

She added, “I knew a lot of them already and I’d met them and they knew of me but the Oscars … I’m like, ‘These are movie stars.'”

But Eilish may want to get more comfortable around the Oscars crowd now that her latest song release, “No Time to Die” for the James Bond movie of the same name, is already gaining Oscar buzz.

Eilish wrote the haunting track with her longtime collaborator and brother Finneas O’Connell alongside famed composer Hans Zimmer who served as an arranger for the single that was released on Thursday.

Eilish told Lowe she was surprised that Zimmer and the film’s producers wanted to collaborate on the project, stating, “I thought it would just be like, ‘Here’s the song,’ and they take it and then I would have no say,” she said. “But they really wanted to know what I think.”

Describing the ordeal as a “life goal,” “No Time to Die” was released ahead of the 25th Bond film, Daniel Craig’s last, and makes Eilish the youngest artist to ever work on a Bond theme.