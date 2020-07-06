Oscar-Winning Italian Composer Ennio Morricone Dies at 91

Ennio Morricone died following complications from a fall last week that fractured his leg

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer who scored more than 500 films, died on Monday in Rome. He was 91.

Speaking to CNN, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, confirmed his death, sharing that Morricone had died following complications from a fall last week that fractured his leg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Morricone is best known for his infamous melodies from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West, and won an Academy Award for his soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight back in 2016, after garnering five previous nominations and an Honorary Award in 2007 that recognized his lifetime's achievement.

The Rome-born composer also won two Golden Globes, four Grammys, and dozens of other international awards — including 11 David di Donatello Awards, Italy’s highest film honors.

Although he was arguably best known for crafting music for Western flicks, Morricone also developed soundtracks for other cinematic pieces including the British period drama, The Mission, and the Italian drama, Cinema Paradiso.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Born in November 1928 as one of five children, Morricone's father, a trumpet player, taught him to read music and play various instruments before he began writing music at age 6.

Later in life, he attended the Santa Cecilia Conservatory, where he studied trumpet, composition, and direction under Goffredo Petrassi, a major Italian composer.

While there, Morricone composed music for radio dramas and played in an orchestra that specialized in music written for films, with his first film credit recognized as Luciano Salce’s 1961 title, The Fascist.

In 1956 he married Maria Travia and they welcomed four children together: Marco, Alessandra, Andrea, and Giovanni.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte paid tribute to Morricone on Monday, posting to Twitter: "We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone."

He added, "It made us dream, emotion, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain indelible in the history of music and cinema."

?s=20