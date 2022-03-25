A History of Oscar-Nominated James Bond Themes: What (and Who!) Won and When
Adele and Sam Smith are among the stars who've picked up Academy Awards for their work in the Bond realm. Will Billie Eilish and Finneas be next?
'No Time to Die,' No Time to Die
Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Performers: Finneas and Billie Eilish
Year Nominated: 2022
Did It Win? We'll find out!
Advertisement
Advertisement
'Writing's on the Wall,' Spectre
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty
Performer: Sam Smith
Year Nominated: 2016
Did It Win? Yes
'Skyfall,' Skyfall
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty
Performer: Adele
Year Nominated: 2013
Did It Win? Yes
Advertisement
Advertisement
'For Your Eyes Only,' For Your Eyes Only
Credit: abc/getty
Performer: Sheena Easton
Year Nominated: 1982
Did It Win? No
Advertisement
'Nobody Does It Better,' The Spy Who Loved Me
Credit: Brownie Harris/Corbis/Getty
Performer: Carly Simon
Year Nominated: 1978
Did It Win? No
'Live and Let Die,' Live and Let Die
Credit: Michael Putland/Getty
Performer: WINGS
Year Nominated: 1974
Did It Win? No
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
'The Look of Love,' Casino Royale
Credit: David Redfern/Redferns
Performer: Dusty Springfield
Year Nominated: 1968
Did It Win? No
Advertisement