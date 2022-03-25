A History of Oscar-Nominated James Bond Themes: What (and Who!) Won and When

Adele and Sam Smith are among the stars who've picked up Academy Awards for their work in the Bond realm. Will Billie Eilish and Finneas be next?

By Kate Hogan March 25, 2022 04:54 PM

'No Time to Die,' No Time to Die

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Performers: Finneas and Billie Eilish

Year Nominated: 2022

Did It Win? We'll find out!

'Writing's on the Wall,' Spectre

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Performer: Sam Smith

Year Nominated: 2016

Did It Win? Yes

'Skyfall,' Skyfall

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Performer: Adele

Year Nominated: 2013

Did It Win? Yes

'For Your Eyes Only,' For Your Eyes Only

Credit: abc/getty

Performer: Sheena Easton

Year Nominated: 1982

Did It Win? No

'Nobody Does It Better,' The Spy Who Loved Me

Credit: Brownie Harris/Corbis/Getty

Performer: Carly Simon

Year Nominated: 1978

Did It Win? No

'Live and Let Die,' Live and Let Die

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

Performer: WINGS

Year Nominated: 1974

Did It Win? No

'The Look of Love,' Casino Royale

Credit: David Redfern/Redferns

Performer: Dusty Springfield

Year Nominated: 1968

Did It Win? No

