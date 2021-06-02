Orlando Bloom Trolls Katy Perry's Instagram Poll with a Coffee Request: 'Jet Lags Got Me'
Orlando Bloom's comment was spotted on his fiancée Katy Perry's Instagram post about a recent photo shoot she did for a magazine cover
Coffee before compliments, according to Orlando Bloom!
The 44-year-old actor trolled fiancée Katy Perry on Instagram Tuesday, playfully begging for a cup of joe before he could celebrate her L'Officiel Summer 2021 cover shoot.
The American Idol judge, 36, posted a carousel of four photos from the portrait session, polling followers on their favorite. In the series of shots, Perry posed in outfits including a gray blazer top, plaid pants and heels; a colorful knit sweater and Birkenstocks; a white button-down dress with a high-slit skirt; and a black leather jacket.
"1,2,3 or 4? You tell me... " she asked, tagging the French fashion magazine.
The "Smile" singer's number one fan, however, asked for caffeine before he could chime in.
"Babe can I get a coffee this jet lags got me goooooood," Bloom commented, in a quip that's been liked over 4,600 times — and counting.
Amused by their banter, many fans commented with the crying-laughing emoji. One user declared that they were "obsessed" with the fun, while another told the Pirates of the Caribbean star keep his eyes on the real prize.
"@Orlandobloom get some coffee, but u gotta make it back to Katy ASAP. Look at her 👀" they wrote.
The parents of daughter Daisy Dove, 9 months, are known to tease each other on social media. On May 12, Perry called out her partner's Instagram post, featuring the actor exploring nature in a poncho, referencing himself as a "Ponch-bro."
"Baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I'm stuck on a call," the singer asked.
And on Mother's Day, Perry didn't seem to be moved by her fiancé's kooky tribute – a meme-like, edited photo of Bloom holding Perry as a mermaid instead of a prize fish.
Much like Bloom's recent comment, the star asked her beau for a beverage.
"Baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea," Perry requested.