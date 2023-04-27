Orlando Bloom Raves About His 'Girl' Katy Perry Performing at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Orlando Bloom couldn't be more excited about Katy Perry's royal performance.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he's promoting his new movie Gran Turismo, the actor opened up about his fiancée's upcoming performance at King Charles III's coronation concert in London on May 7.

"My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun. I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool," the actor, 46, said. "She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."

"Who's left?" he said jokingly. "Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The concert will be held one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey. Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli highlight the lineup, which also includes the British pop group Take That, plus U.K. talent Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Perry, 38, and Richie, 73, are both judges on American Idol and have known King Charles for years. The "Firework" singer has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020.

Meanwhile, the "All Night Long" hitmaker was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential. The organization states it has since worked with over one million young people — including Idris Elba as a teenage actor!

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said in a statement.

The BBC will broadcast the concert live from the ground of the Windsor Castle. The concert will also stream on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

In March, Perry revealed that she'd been sober for five weeks due to a pact she made with the Carnival Row actor.

"I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit," she said while jokingly pretending to cry.

Bloom recently told PEOPLE that the "Never Really Over" singer — with whom he shares 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove — is his "biggest fan," and praised the work that she does as a judge on Idol.

"I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?" the Pirates of the Caribbean actor said. "What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

